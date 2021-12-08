Japanese billionaire and producer blast off on 12-day mission to International Space Station (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that they were the first self-paying space tourists since 2009.)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Japanese billionaire and producer blast off on 12-day mission to International Space Station

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Japanese billionaire and producer blast off on 12-day mission...

Japanese space tourists blast off in Russian spacecraft

Two Japanese space tourists and a Russian cosmonaut have embarked on a trip to the International Space Station (ISS), where they are set to conduct a series of medical experiments during their nearly two-week stay in orbit. The pair - billionaire businessman Yusaku Maezawa and video producer Yozo Hirano -...
Aviation Week

Japanese Space Tourists Reach Space Station

Two Space Adventures private spaceflight clients reached the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Russian Soyuz capsule early Dec. 8, just over six hours after launching atop a three-stage Soyuz-2.1a rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The Soyuz MS-20 carrying Yusaku Maezawa, CEO of... Subscription Required. Japanese Space Tourists Reach...
The Independent

FAA: No more commercial astronaut wings, too many launching

Heads up, future space travelers: No more commercial astronaut wings will be awarded from the Federal Aviation Administration after this year.The FAA said Friday it's clipping its astronaut wings because too many people are now launching into space. The news comes one day ahead of Blue Origin’s planned liftoff from West Texas with former NFL player and TV celebrity Michael Strahan He and his five fellow passengers will still be eligible for wings since the FAA isn’t ending its long-standing program until Jan. 1.NASA's astronauts also have nothing to worry about going forward — they'll still get their...
The Independent

American Airlines forced to axe flight routes in 2022 due to lack of planes

American Airlines has had to axe a number of international flight routes from its 2022 schedule due to a lack of planes.Hong Kong services won’t resume next year, while the carrier is also dropping all flights to Edinburgh, Scotland and Shannon, Ireland.Flights to Dubrovnik, Croatia, and Prague, Czech Republic are also getting the chop.The number of services to Shanghai and Beijing in China and Sydney, Australia are all being severely reduced; the launch of a proposed Seattle-Bangalore route has been pushed back.AA has blamed its failure to operate a full schedule on planemaker Boeing and aircraft delivery delays.“Continued delivery delays...
The Independent

NASA's newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA’s newest X-ray observatory rocketed into orbit Thursday to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding in the universe.SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its $188 million mission from Kennedy Space Center It’s called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarization Explorer. Scientists said the observatory — actually three telescopes in one — will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before.“IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” Brian Ramsey, NASA's deputy principal scientist, said this week.Operations should begin next month. NASA is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project. ___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Read More Beyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksBeyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksNASA's 10 new astronauts: pilots, doctor, physicist, cyclist
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

LAX-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing In OKC After Man Assaults Flight Attendant, Air Marshal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Delta flight bound for Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma City Thursday night after a male passenger assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal, authorities said. Delta flight No. 324 after arriving at LAX on the night of Dec. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) The passenger, identified as 35-year-old Ariel Pennington of Washington, D.C., was booked into the Oklahoma City Jail on complaints of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. The investigation is ongoing, and he could potentially face federal charges, however. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, Delta flight No. 342 from Washington D.C....
LOS ANGELES, CA

