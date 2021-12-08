ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Beat rolls on for NYR in 6-2 win over CHI, home to face COL tonight

hockeybuzz.com
 3 days ago

The Rangers extended their win streak to seven straight games, scoring five unanswered goals to defeat the Blackhawks 6-2 on Tuesday night at the United Center. New York has now won 11 of their last 12, sit one point behind the Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals and own the highest point percentage in...

hockeybuzz.com

buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres lose tying goal on offside review, fall to Rangers: ‘A wave of emotion’

BUFFALO – After the gut punch, a disallowed tying goal with 56.2 seconds left, the Sabres nearly knotted it again, hitting the post before the New York Rangers staved off their late push to secure a 2-1 victory. While the Sabres ultimately lost their sixth straight game, their response...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

NYR win over BOS, Panarin-Marchand, Hunt-Laf-Gauthier, Gorton, Lemieux

The Rangers picked up a hard-earned 5-2 win over the Bruins on Friday. As it's more than a day past the game, I will focus on only a few components of the victory, In addition, today, the NHL announced the Islanders next two games, including Sunday against the Rangers, are postponed. Nothing like the league being right on top of things and canceling games when they should have been earlier in the week.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Rangers face Blackhawks again tonight before taking on Avalanche on Wed.

New York, off a 3-2 win at home against Chicago on Saturday, face the Blackhawks in Chicago tonight. The Rangers return home to take on the Avalanche tomorrow as part of their stretch of 10 games in 17 days. Tonight's lineup will be exactly the same as Saturday's, meaning Alexandar Georgiev will be back between the pipes. He could get the nod as well tomorrow, as throwing Adam Huska to the wolves to face Colorado would seem to be cruel and unusual punishment.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Knocked Out Cold

Despite the Blackhawks losing in a 6-2 blowout at the hands of the Rangers, the result of the game paled in comparison to the hit that Jacob Trouba laid on Jujhar Khaira to knock him out cold to the point where he had to be stretchered off the ice. Although...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Devils and Flyers Looking To Change Their Season’s Trajectory

This is a big Metropolitan Division rivalry game for both the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers. Both teams had a decent start to the 2021-22 NHL season but have fallen off the wagon as of late. After the losing reached to nine straight games, Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher took action a few days ago and fired their head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant head coach Michel Therrien but retained Mike Yeo as their head coach. The Devils have lost four straight and only one “loser” point to show for their efforts, or lack thereof.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Rangers outplayed broadly, falling 7-3 to Avalanche

The Rangers crashed back to earth, falling 7-3 to the Avalanche on Wednesday. Adam Huska, making his first NHL start, was under siege throughout the contest, allowing those seven goals on 39 shots, New York has today before the Sabres in Buffalo on Friday. Game recap:. A few thoughts:. 1)...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

NYR return to action to face BUF, kickoff stretch of 4 games in 6 nights

The Rangers return to action today against the Sabres. As noted yesterday, the team is in the midst of a heavy workload of 10 games in 17 days. New York is halfway through that schedule with four contests remaining over the next six days and five games in the next eight. Following those six games, the Blueshirts have four days before facing the Habs and then a four-day holiday break prior to the game against Detroit.
NHL
FanSided

Rangers beat Blackhawks 6-2, win streak at 7

The juggernaut known as the New York Rangers just keeps on rolling. They defeated the Chicago Blackhawks handily, 6-2, on the road despite a shaky first period. They scored four third period goals to seal the win and the power play was 2-2 while the penalty killers were a perfect 4-4.
NHL
Buffalo News

Live coverage: New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres host the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. Read the latest news on the team, including Casey Mittelstadt's surgery, from Lance Lysowski, and Mike Harrington takes readers Inside the NHL. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on...
NHL
FanSided

On December 9 in NYR history: 6 years since a successful penalty shot

What happened on December 9 in the history of the New York Rangers. Believe it or not, the last time a New York Rangers player scored on a penalty shot was six years ago on this date. It was defenseman Dan Boyle who scored on his first penalty shot in 1,042 NHL games. It was a pretty straightforward shot as he moved in on Canucks goalie Ryan Miller, made the deke and put it past the sprawled netminder.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sunday Night Pix - 3 BIG PLAYS!(goalie info and more plays to come later!)

YTD 139-99-2 +62.50 Units(season high) We hit nicely on the afternoon game with Ottawa! You gotta love the start to the day on those types of wins! The Ducks played a terrific road game and deserved to win as a dog as did the Hawks who got stiffed on a bad bounce to lose late in the 3rd period. The Sabres played a solid game too but lost in a shootout. NYI got us a nice win while the Flames are definitely trending down even though they outshot Boston, the Bruins capitalized on their chances and Calgary got questionable goaltending for the time in a while. Keep playing the systems I post, if you played against teams playing their 5th in 8 or 4th in 6 on the road, it went 2-0 on the day, with wins betting against TB & Anaheim. The East had a massive edge over the West in head-to-head matchups last night, going a whopping 7-1! Make sure you follow along in the comments section each night, especially on the weekends as these late games are getting easier to read with the public on certain teams as the line moves a certain way. If you followed me in the comment section, you would've got a few late-night winners in SJ and LA! We have a 5 game card tonight with the game analysis below for tonight's games.
NHL
NHL

Rapid Recap: COL 7 | NYR 3

The Colorado Avalanche ends the long road trip with a win at the Garden. The Colorado Avalanche defeat the New York Rangers 7-3 in the final contest of a five-game road trip. This is the first of two meetings between the Avalanche and the Rangers this season. The two teams will meet again in Denver on Dec. 14.
NHL
NHL

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Blackhawks

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired defenceman Chad Krys from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Kurtis Gabriel. Krys, 23, has recorded 15 points in 64 American Hockey League games with the Rockford Icehogs, including one assist in eight contests this season. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native captured a bronze medal with the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.
NHL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can’t Believe Who Sat In Front of Me at the Sabres Game Last Night

Tuesday night Sabres games at KeyBank Center might not exactly be the hottest ticket in town right now, but it was a pretty cool experience last night if you went. Not because of what the Sabres did — they were shutout 2-0 — but the amazing play that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras made, flipping the puck over the net and having teammate Sonny Milano bat it in out of mid-air.
NHL
milehighhockey.com

Colorado Avalanche get back in win column with 6-2 victory over Nashville

After a disappointing showing in Dallas the night prior the Colorado Avalanche put in a much better effort headlined by a couple special performances in the second night of a back-to-back and handled the Nashville Predators in a 6-2 final score. The Game. It didn’t take long for the Avalanche...
NHL
KEYT

Kaprizov scores twice, Wild roll to 5-2 win against Devils

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist as the Minnesota Wild kept rolling with a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils. Ryan Hartman had a goal and two assists, and Rem Pitlick and Dmitry Kulikov also scored for Minnesota, which has won five games in a row and is the NHL’s highest-scoring team since Nov. 2 with 64 goals in 15 games. Kaapo Kahkonen made his second straight start in net for the Wild and finished with 29 saves. Ryan Graves and Tomas Tatar scored for New Jersey. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 33 shots.

