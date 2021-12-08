ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

GAO report criticizes DOJ and FBI for lack of data on excessive use of force

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0y6b_0dHELVSd00


A key government accountability agency is less than pleased with the Justice Department's data collection involving excessive force incidents.

The Government Accountability Office released a report on Tuesday that found that the Department of Justice 's efforts to publish data on the use of excessive force has been lacking.

"[Between 2016 and 2020], DOJ didn't consistently publish an annual summary of excessive force data as required by law," says the GAO . "This data is crucial to efforts to reduce excessive force, according to law enforcement and civil rights organization representatives, and others we interviewed."

MISSISSIPPI MAN CONFESSES TO ADDITIONAL KILLING JUST BEFORE EXECUTION

While the DOJ did publish some data on law enforcement's use of force, the department failed to publish an annual summary of data on excessive force in those years. This annual summary is required by the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994. The GAO claims that this is because "officials did not assign roles and responsibilities for doing so."

The GAO also found that the Federal Bureau of Investigation initiated a new effort to collect data on law enforcement's use of force. The bureau could not meet the thresholds set by the Office of Management and Budget due to "insufficient participation by law enforcement agencies."

While the DOJ does not maintain a grant program specifically focused on reducing excessive force, the GAO says it identified six programs that award grants to agencies taking action to reduce excessive use of force. These grants spent $201.6 million between 2016 and 2020 as awards for reducing law enforcement's excessive force.

The GAO report offers 11 recommendations to fix these issues. These include the attorney general assigning responsibility for collecting data to the proper components, the FBI director assessing alternative data collection strategies, and DOJ leadership requiring staff to "use information from allegations within the department's jurisdiction received from across DOJ to identify potential patterns of systemic law enforcement misconduct and analyze trends."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The DOJ has concurred with nine of the recommendations, the GAO says.

This report arrives eight months after Attorney General Merrick Garland rescinded a Trump administration order limiting consent decrees as a tool to force police departments to change. This order restrained the DOJ's civil rights division from launching probes into police departments connected to significant shootings, including the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

The DOJ did not respond to requests for comment from the Washington Examiner .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Only 31 N.C. police agencies provided use-of-force data to FBI, watchdog calls for more transparency

The Department of Justice is lagging behind on publishing information related to excessive use of force, a watchdog organization found. The U.S. Government Accountability Office, a congressional watchdog, released a report Tuesday. Its findings identify a lack of data reporting relating law enforcement use of force. Between fiscal years 2016 through 2020, while some data was collected and published, an annual summary of excessive use of force was each year, as required by the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Axios

New report hits DOJ over lack of police shooting data

A new government accountability report says the Department of Justice failed to consistently publish an annual summary of police excessive force data from 2016 to 2020, as required by federal law. Why it matters: The data is crucial for the DOJ to monitor excessive force cases, and used to investigate...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WRAL News

Report: Most NC police agencies fail to disclose use-of-force data, hurting effort to better understand policing

The Department of Justice is lagging behind on publishing information related to excessive use of force, a watchdog organization found. The U.S. Government Accountability Office, a congressional watchdog, released a report Tuesday. Its findings identify a lack of data reporting relating law enforcement use of force. Between fiscal years 2016 through 2020, while some data was collected and published, there wasn't an annual summary of excessive use of force published, as required by the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Merrick Garland
FOX 43

State Law Enforcement Committee tackles police use of excessive force

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the FBI struggle to collect statistics on police officers' use of force, in Pennsylvania, community leaders worked to find solutions between the law enforcement and the community. On Friday, the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission reviewed criminal investigations dating back to 2016, analyzing...
HARRISBURG, PA
mediaite.com

Jesse Watters Tries to Analyze Biden DOJ’s Priorities – By Looking at the FBI’s Homepage

In an effort to ascertain President Joe Biden’s law enforcement priorities, The Five’s Jesse Watters consulted the FBI’s homepage at fbi.gov. “I’m interested to know why the Democrats don’t want to get the Feds involved in crime,” said Watters. “Because, knowing the Democrats, they get the Feds involved with everything. They want to federalize elections, healthcare, guns, obviously the border.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gao#Fbi#Doj#Excessive Force#Use Of Force#The Justice Department
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Michael Flynn’s brother lied to Congress in Capitol riot testimony, ex-aide to top DC national guard general says

A former aide to the District of Columbia National Guard general who was in command during the 6 January insurrection has accused two top Army officers — including the brother of disgraced Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn — of lying to Congress in an attempt to blame DC national guard officials for delays in response to the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.The accusations against General Charles Flynn, who served as the Army’s deputy chief of staff for operations on 6 January, and then-Army staff director Lieutenant General Walter Piatt, were laid out in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
MassLive.com

Surgeon General says blocking President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate would be ‘public health setback’

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday defended the Biden administration’s push for businesses with 100 or more employees to require COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing, an order that remains in a standstill while facing ongoing court challenges from Republican-led employers and legal groups. Murthy told Fox News Sunday that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
184K+
Followers
56K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy