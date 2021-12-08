Meeting scheduled on Perry Highway traffic study
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Part of Perry Highway is getting looked at in a new traffic study.
It’s almost 2 miles near the Mercer-Lawrence County line.
Small sections of PA 208 and Leesburg Station Road are also being examined.Police: Cow shot at on Mercer County Farm
You can voice your opinions Wednesday night.
There’s a meeting at the Springfield Township Municipal Building at 6 p.m.
If you can’t go in person, there is also a Zoom link , or you can join by phone at 646-558-8656, Meeting ID 881-2445-2852Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0