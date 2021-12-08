Meeting scheduled on Perry Highway traffic study

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Part of Perry Highway is getting looked at in a new traffic study.

It’s almost 2 miles near the Mercer-Lawrence County line.

Small sections of PA 208 and Leesburg Station Road are also being examined.

You can voice your opinions Wednesday night.

There’s a meeting at the Springfield Township Municipal Building at 6 p.m.

If you can’t go in person, there is also a Zoom link , or you can join by phone at 646-558-8656, Meeting ID 881-2445-2852

