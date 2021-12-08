Frenzy Part II? What to expect when MLB roster freeze lifts

The Chicago Cubs have money to spend, so will they spend it on some familiar faces?. As the postseason closed and the offseason began, the Chicago Cubs started with just three guaranteed contracts on the books.: OF Jason Heyward, SP Kyle Hendricks, and IF David Bote. They added a forth after claiming former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley on waivers and picking up his option for the 2022 season. With that, promoted President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and newly-hired General Manager Carter Hawkins have plenty of holes to fill and reportedly the money to find fillers.

MLB ・ 26 DAYS AGO