ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK fines water co Severn Trent 1.5 mln pounds for sewage discharges

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Water company Severn Trent has been fined 1.5 million pounds ($1.98 million) for illegal sewage discharges, Britain’s Environment Agency said on Wednesday, after the country launched a major investigation into sewage treatment in November.

Severn Trent, one of the largest listed water firms in the UK, has been fined for discharges from four sewage treatment works in Worcestershire between February and August 2018, the agency said. ($1 = 0.7571 pounds) (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Selfridges department stores in UK sold in multi-billion pound deal

A Thai conglomerate, the Central Group, is set to buy luxury UK department store group Selfridges for up to £4 billion. Selfridges owns 25 outlets, including its flagship store in London's Oxford Street, as well as branches in Dublin, the Netherlands and Canada. The Thai Central Group is a family-owned...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
irmagazine.com

The heat is on: Severn Trent talks climate vote

UK water firm was an early adopter in putting its climate action plan up for a vote – something an increasing number of companies are now doing. Richard Eadie explains why that was just the beginning – and how it means the company must now be more open than ever.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Sewage#Discharges#Environment Agency#Uk
Telegraph

Calls for tougher fines to stop water companies dumping sewage

The courts are failing to reflect the cost of pollution in fines levelled on water companies, campaigners say, as figures show they were fined less than one per cent of their profits over the past decade. England's main nine water firms were cautioned or punished hundreds of times between 2010...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Bank of Ireland fined 24.5 mln euros for decade-long IT failure

DUBLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ireland’s central bank said on Thursday it fined Bank of Ireland 24.5 million euros for technology failures the lender took more than a decade to fix. Handing down one of its largest ever penalties, the central bank said IT service continuity deficiencies were repeatedly identified...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK motoring retailer Halfords to buy Axle Group for $83 mln

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc said it would buy Axle Group Holdings Ltd, which owns the popular National tyre servicing brand, for 62 million pounds ($82.54 million) as the motoring and cycling retailer expands its maintenance and repair business. The company, which has benefited from a surge in...
RETAIL
Reuters

UPDATE 1-UK power firms to pay $211 mln fine for subsea cable delay

(Adds detail on investigation, background) Nov 30 (Reuters) - National Grid Electricity Transmission and Scottish Power Transmission have agreed to pay a fine of 158 million pounds ($211.12 million) to British energy regulator Ofgem for a two-year delay in delivering Western Link project. Ofgem said the companies have acknowledged the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Reuters

G7 is concerned about China's 'coercive' economic policies - UK's Truss

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven major industrialized countries are concerned about the "coercive" economic policies of China, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday. "We have been clear at this meeting this weekend that we are concerned about the coercive economic policies of China,"...
U.K.
The Independent

Developer pauses work on Cambo oilfield

Work on the controversial Cambo oilfield is being paused, the company behind the project has said.It follows a decision last week by Shell to pull out of the proposed development off Shetland.Siccar Point Energy’s chief executive Jonathan Roger said his company will now “evaluate next steps”.He said: “Following Shell’s announcement last week, we are in a position where the Cambo project cannot progress on the originally planned timescale.“We are pausing the development while we evaluate next steps.“We continue to believe Cambo is a robust project that can play an important part of the UK’s energy security, providing homegrown energy supply...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Abengoa fined $22.5 mln for ethanol benchmark rigging

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators fined Spain's Abengoa (ABG.MC) 20 million euros ($22.5 million) on Friday for rigging ethanol benchmarks as part of a crackdown on such practices while investigations into two other companies continue. The European Commission has levied billion-euro fines in recent years, with regulators...
INDUSTRY
crowdfundinsider.com

UK Investors Underweight Venture Capital: Hardman & Co.

Once a securities crowdfunding platform, SyndicateRoom now offers a diversified venture fund for smaller investors. According to its website, SyndicateRoom targets a return of £3.50 on each pound invested. According to Hardman, venture capital is almost as good as bonds when compared with equities in regards to diversification. Venture capitalists...
BUSINESS
The Independent

FirstGroup sticks to guidance despite recent slowdown

FirstGroup reported a slowdown in the recovery of its bus business from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic in recent weeks, as fears of a new variant emerged.Passenger numbers were 71% of 2019 levels on average on First Bus services in recent weeks, the business said.The company said it “represents a slowdown in the rate of improvement, with pandemic-related restrictions varying by UK region”.But the company held onto its financial guidance for the year, despite warning about the problems.“While some uncertainty remains around pace of recovery in light of the evolving circumstances of the pandemic, there is no change to...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Biotech co Avistone Pharma raises $200 mln in fresh funding

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Biotechnology company Avistone Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday it has raised $200 million in fresh funding led by healthcare investment firm Vivo Capital. Avistone is a clinical-stage biotech firm based in Beijing, China that develops oncology therapeutics, with a focus on lung cancer treatments. Several pharmaceutical companies...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

McDonald's Making Massive Change to Its Drive-Thrus

McDonald's drive-thrus will look very different soon, if the company's research and development project continues to go as planned. Back in October, McDonald's and IBM announced that they have partnered up to further develop a robotic drive-thru service to take customers' orders, rather than using human employees. The project is now in the next phase of development.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Sewage water testing provides clues to Omicron spread across US

As the United States continues to monitor the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, scientists have been testing the nation’s wastewater to conduct early detection of the virus. In the past week, a team of researchers in California announced they had found traces of the variant in sewage treatment facilities across the state – suggesting that Omicron is already present in multiple cities.
HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

244K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy