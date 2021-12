Kevin Feige has revealed if gaining the rights to Fantastic Four and the X-Men changed the MCU's plans for the multiverse. "I think the Ancient One mentions it in Doctor Strange 1, when she's taking Stephen Strange through that mind-warping journey. And it was always one of the most powerful storytelling tools in the comics," the Marvel Studios President told Collider. "One you have to wield carefully, because it can get overwhelming, but one that now with the 80 year history of the comics, now we have a 20 plus history of the movies, and there are enough characters that we can start playing with it that way."

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO