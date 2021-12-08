Black Adam director says the movie will be a "disruptor" in the way superhero movies are made

At this point, we don't know all the secrets Spider-Man: No Way Home has in store, but we know a good amount of them, which includes a mashing together of multiverses to bring back characters from both Sam Raimi's Spidey series (Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman) and the Amazing Spider-Man two-piece (Jamie Foxx's Electro, Rhys Ifan's Lizard). And while there's no official word on whether former Peters Parker Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear, the unofficial consensus is, basically, come onnnnnn. The point being, that's a whole lot of logistical deal-making for Marvel and Sony, and a ton of secret-keeping for No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon. When Collider's Steve Weintraub sat down with the trio to discuss the new MCU film, we learned that not only did they know about Marvel's multiverse plans for "at least a couple years," but it often looked like those massive plans wouldn't pan out. During those shaky times, director Jon Watts had a pretty good backup plan for his third Spider-Man movie: Kraven the Hunter.
