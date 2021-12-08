Conestoga High School Senior Who Stands One Inch Shy of Seven Feet Makes College Commitment

Michael Walz. Image via the University of Richmond.

Conestoga High School senior Michael Walz, a 6-foot-11 center who towers over his opponents on the basketball court, has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Richmond.

Walz had nine scholarship offers from Division I schools, including Saint Joseph’s and Penn State.

He nearly averaged a double-double last season at Conestoga, where his 9.5 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game earned him first-team All-Central League honors.

Walz told Matthew Ryan of City of Basketball Love that he was swayed by Richmond’s offensive system, which often runs through the post.

“They really showed me how much they value their bigs,” Walz said. “I was really sold on how they’ll incorporate me in their offense.”

Walz said that Richmond’s campus, currently rated as the nation’s most beautiful by the Princeton Review, also helped.

“The first thing that I thought — this is the most gorgeous place I’ve ever been,” Walz said of his first visit to campus.