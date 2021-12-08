ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Wildfires Threaten to Upend Crop Insurance

By Expert Editorial
wineindustryadvisor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia wildfires are threatening to upend crop insurance for vineyards as smoke threatens grape production in another record-breaking wildfire year in the U.S. —Jack Roudebush, crop insurance expert, Hub International. When fire damages a vineyard, it can take up to five years for a vine to become fully productive...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

USDA improves crop insurance for hemp producers

The Department of Agriculture has made improvements to crop insurance for hemp. USDA’s Risk Management Agency is adding flexibilities around how producers work with processors as well as improving consistency with the most recent USDA hemp regulation. RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger says, “RMA has worked to expand and refine our offerings to be responsive and dynamic.”
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Crop insurance decisions begin with cost of production in mind

Crop insurance decisions begin with cost of production in mind. A crop insurance specialist encourages farmers to start with cost of production when making risk management decisions for 2022. Tom Timko with Compeer Financial says the numbers have changed a lot in the past year. “You’re going to find those...
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

No easy answers for crop insurance questions

SPOKANE — There's no quick-and-easy answer for farmers to determine which type of crop insurance is best for them, industry leaders say. But there are some good questions they can ask themselves and their crop insurance agent to reach an answer. The Tri-State Grain Growers Convention offered a crop insurance...
SPOKANE, WA
WOWO News

USDA Updates Crop Insurance

The Department of Ag is updating crop insurance. USDA says the updates are a response to the needs of farmers, including organic producers, and are supportive of conservation of natural resources on agricultural land. Specifically, USDA’s Risk Management Agency is making permanent a new provision that allows producers to hay, graze or chop cover crops and still receive a full prevented planting payment. To accommodate the different farming practices across the country, RMA is also increasing flexibility related to the prevented planting “1 in 4” requirement and aligning crop insurance definitions with USDA’s National Organic Program. RMA is revising four organic definitions to be consistent with USDA’s National Organic Program. RMA also made other changes to Common Crop Insurance Policy Basic Provisions, Area Risk Protection Insurance Regulations, Coarse Grains Crop Insurance Provisions, and other insurance provisions. Producers are encouraged to contact their local USDA Service Center to learn more about the changes.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Insurance Journal

14 Insurers Pressing Lawsuit vs. Park Service After Gatlinburg Wildfires

Fourteen insurance companies are pressing ahead with a lawsuit against the federal government, alleging that the National Park Service did little to stop 2016 wildfires that destroyed dozens of homes and businesses in and around Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The suit, led by American Reliable Insurance Co., United National, American Security and...
GATLINBURG, TN
wnax.com

Crop Insurance Losses Expected to be Shallow in Corn Belt

Despite widespread drought in the United States this year crop insurance claims may be lower than earlier anticipated. National Crop Insurance Services Head of Sales Jeff Farr says many farmers were pleasantly surprised with their yields this fall, at least in the Corn Belt and Northern Plains. Aside from the...
AGRICULTURE
foxnebraska.com

Study links crop insurance subsidies to fewer small farms

LINCOLN, Neb. — When the Agriculture Risk Protection Act passed in 2000 it was a game changer for many farmers. The idea was bigger subsidies and more insurance coverage gave farmers a cushion in case of disaster, and now 20 years later, a study shows that participation in those insurance programs is up and growing but the number of small farms in Nebraska continues to shrink.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crop Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Rates#Private Insurance#Vineyards#Fcip#The Farm Bureau
Napa Valley Register

Thomas D. Elias: Wildfire insurance crisis hits ever harder

If Californians didn’t already know about the wildfire crisis that’s been burning through the state for the last few years, pictures of low-hanging smoke from the Caldor fire blocking views of Lake Tahoe should have driven the new reality home more than ever this fall. But for many homeowners who...
ECONOMY
dtnpf.com

Researchers: Farm Consolidation Tied to Crop Insurance Subsidies

Federal crop insurance premium subsidies have helped lead to fewer and larger farms, according to recent research published from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agricultural Economics. The researchers reached out and grabbed hold of "third rail," so to speak, as crop insurance over the years has been build up...
AGRICULTURE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Allied Grape Growers Hires Pam Bond as North Coast Operations Support

Allied Grape Growers (AGG) has named Pam Bond as its North Coast operations support, effective Dec. 1. In her new role, she will work closely with AGG’s North Coast regional manager and grower relations representative, providing administrative support around contract negotiations as well as field support for grower relations. Bond worked with AGG through the 2021 harvest as a seasonal employee before accepting this full-time position.
AGRICULTURE
News Talk KIT

Ag News: USDA Crop Insurance Updates & Rural Broadband Funding

**The USDA announced updates to crop insurance, in response to the needs of farmers, including organic producers, AND to support conservation of natural resources on ag land. USDA's Risk Management Agency is making permanent a new provision allowing producers to hay, graze or chop cover crops and still receive a full prevented planting payment.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Phys.org

Study suggests crop insurance plays small role in discouraging cover crop use in Indiana

A new study suggests that having crop insurance may have discouraged Indiana farmers' use of cover crops to promote soil health, although the results also suggest that the statistically significant effect is small. The findings could help researchers understand more about the unintended consequences of providing subsidies for crop insurance and encouraging more participation in the program.
INDIANA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa farmers who planted cover crops can apply for discount on insurance

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Farmers who planted fall cover crops can apply for a discount on spring crop insurance. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is encouraging farmers to apply for the state’s cover crop insurance discount program by Jan. 14, 2022. Eligible farmers and landowners can...
IOWA STATE
thefern.org

Micro-farm crop insurance policy will debut in 2022

Small farmers who sell their products locally are eligible for a new micro-farm policy, said the Risk Management Agency, which oversees the federally subsidized crop insurance system. The policy, which simplifies recordkeeping and covers post-production costs, is available for 2022 crops. “USDA is focused on supporting local and regional food systems, and Micro Farm is… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
WREG

Insurance companies suing U.S. Government for 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires claims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – More than a dozen insurance companies are suing the U.S. government for damages stemming from the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires. Court documents filed Monday by 14 insurance companies against the federal government show the groups are collectively seeking damages to cover the claims made following the wildfires in November 2016; the lawsuit […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fergus Falls Daily Journal

Minnesota farmer featured in new guide on crop insurance for small grains

CLITHERALL — For Gary Meemken, crop insurance is one way to manage risk on his farming operation in Clitheral. “I purchase crop insurance as a tool for protecting my finances,” he said. “You have so much invested in your seed inputs, fertilizer inputs, land rent and more.”. As farmers start...
MINNESOTA STATE
Globe Gazette

State offering cover crop insurance discount

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig encourages farmers and landowners who planted cover crops this fall to apply for the state’s cover crop insurance discount program by Jan. 14. Eligible farmers and landowners can receive a $5 per acre discount on their spring crop insurance premiums. Farmers can sign up now for the cover crop insurance premium reduction program at apply.cleanwateriowa.org. To qualify, the cover crop acres cannot be enrolled in other state or federal cost share programs.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy