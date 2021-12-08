ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ECB should maintain sequence of future policy moves: Schnabel

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQUjJ_0dHEKS3v00

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should not change the sequence of its future policy moves, even if that risks pushing up government borrowing costs, but may need a backstop to prevent market fragmentation, board member Isabel Schnabel said on Wednesday.

The ECB has long stipulated that an interest rate hike will only come "shortly after" quantitative easing ends, but some academics and policymakers are now entertaining the idea of switching the sequence of the two moves, partly to keep long term borrowing costs down even when short term rates rise.

"Maintaining a high volume of asset purchases merely to avoid adjustments in long-term yields in spite of imminent risks to price stability would give way to fiscal and financial dominance," Schnabel said in a speech.

However, the 19-country euro area is prone to fragmentation because its financial architecture is incomplete so policy ECB adjustments could be amplified in some countries, pushing up borrowing costs more than intended, Schnabel warned.

"A credible backstop that commits to counter such risks of fragmentation may help protect against disorderly movements and thereby allow the central bank to focus on its price stability mandate," she said.

The 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme fulfilled such a function over the past two years, Schnabel said, but the scheme is scheduled to end next March.

Some policymakers have proposed setting up a similar but dormant scheme that would be activated to temper fragmentation, while others have suggested that the emergency scheme could be extended beyond March and allowed to run in the background with volumes ramped back up in case of market turbulence.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

We have worse inflation than countries with negative interest rates

Inflation rose an astounding 6.8% from last November to now, the largest annual increase since 1982 when Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker had to raise interest rates well into the double digits to combat the stagflation of the Carter era. CNBC's Carl Quintanilla decided to use the dismal news to argue that, actually, our inflation rate is not "unique, special or anyone's fault."
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Take Five: Ready for a central bank bonanza?

(Reuters) – It’s a bumper week for central banks in the United States, the euro zone, Japan, Britain, Mexico and Russia. And will Turkey’s central bank deliver more cuts?. The China Evergrande Group saga moves into the next stage after ratings agency Fitch calls a default. Plus:...
MARKETS
The Independent

China tightens control to restrain currency's rise

China’s central bank is trying to restrain the rise of the yuan after the currency hit a 2 1/2-year high against the dollar.Commercial banks were ordered Thursday to increase the amount of their foreign currency deposits that are held as reserves for the second time this year. That reduces the amount available for trading, making it easier for Beijing to manage the exchange rate.The People’s Bank of China is trying to make the yuan’s state-set exchange rate more flexible and market-oriented but has intervened over the past year to restrain its rise. Those controls are an irritant in relations...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabel Schnabel
investing.com

Euro Falls Ahead Of ECB Policy Meeting

The euro has reversed directions on Thursday and has posted losses. In the North American session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1291, down 0.43% on the day. This week’s calendar in Europe is thin, which has the markets looking ahead to next week’s ECB policy meeting. There are no expectations for any changes in monetary policy at the meeting. The eurozone has not been immune to higher inflation. Although weaker than what the U.S. and U.K. have been experiencing, some ECB members have expressed unease about rising inflation.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Focus: ECB and US Fed monetary policy decisions

Next week, the ECB Governing Council will meet and important decisions on future monetary policy will be made. It seems almost certain that the PEPP purchase program will end in March. It is more difficult to assess what the ECB Governing Council will decide for the second purchase program, APP, after March. The minutes of the November meeting indicated that the council wanted to keep flexibility for monetary policy measures after December. This was probably to be seen in the context of rising inflation rates. Since then, risks pointing in the other direction have emerged from the Omikron variant, so the Governing Council has more factors to weigh.
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

China Will Continue Efforts to Maintain Stable Growth, Adopt Loose Monetary Policy

(Yicai Global) Dec. 9 -- China will continue its efforts to maintain stable growth and adopt a loose monetary policy, while supporting new infrastructure and seeking a soft landing for the real estate sector, the Central Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China stated at its fourth-quarter meeting. The...
ECONOMY
albuquerquenews.net

Real estate industry lauds RBI's move to maintain status quo on interest rates

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The real estate industry welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to keep the interest rates unchanged for the ninth consecutive time. The RBI's six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Wednesday announced its decision of maintaining the status...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Price Stability#The European Central Bank
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. stock futures slip as Omicron, ECB purchases increase concern

The three major U.S. stock average futures dip into the red, as a number of global concerns blunt this week's three-day rally. Some factors dimming sentiment are: the economic impact of new restrictions to control the Omicron variant, China Evergrande officially defaults, and a Reuters report that the ECB is considering reducing overall debt purchases in March, earlier than investors were expecting.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

ECB Kazaks: Don’t preempt policy decisions because of Omicron uncertainty

ECB Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said in an interview that the PEPP emergency asset purchase program would still end as scheduled in March, despite Omicron. “At the current moment, we don’t know how the omicron variant will develop,” Kazaks said. “Unless it spills over into significant and large negative revisions to the outlook for growth, I don’t see that March — which the market has been expecting for some time and which we’ve been communicating in the past — should be changed.”
BUSINESS
740thefan.com

France’s growth should reach 6.7% this year – ECB’s Villeroy

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s economy should grow by 6.7% this year as the latest wave of COVID-19 and the emergence of the new Omicron strain do not seem to have much impact on the economic outlook, ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB should keep policy commitment short, focus on APP - Kazimir

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should focus its stimulus effort on a legacy Asset Purchase Programme when emergency support expires in March but must keep its commitment short as inflation could exceed expectations, ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday. With a crucial policy meeting coming...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
FXStreet.com

ECB’s Kazimir: We should be wary of premature tightening

Slovak central bank Governor and European Central Bank governing council member Peter Kazimir crossed the wires in the last hour, saying that we should be wary of premature tightening. Important we do not tinker with the APP. We should not overcomplicate things with new envelopes or instruments. We should not...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

ECB's Muller: Not obvious ECB should increase APP purchase volumes beyond March given high inflation

European Central Bank governing council member Madis Muller said on Tuesday that it is not obvious that the bank should be adding to its Asset Purchase Programme purchase volumes beyond March in light of high inflation and the uncertainty outlook. It would not be wise to commit to any specific level of purchases for more than a few quarters ahead, he added.
BUSINESS
wtvbam.com

China says market views of monetary policy moves too ‘simplistic’

BEIJING (Reuters) – A Chinese newspaper run by the State Council, or cabinet, warned the market against “simplistic” interpretations of monetary policy moves as easing expectations gathered steam, suggesting China is not about to unleash a huge wave of credit in panic. Expectations the central bank will ease policy have...
CHINA
kfgo.com

Indonesia governor says will signal policy rate moves ahead of time

(Reuters) -Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo said the central bank does not expect inflation to rise above 3% until 2023, but the central bank would start communicating possible changes to its policy rates ahead of time to avoid any market shocks. Warjiyo also said on Friday the central bank...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/SEK to move downward as Riksbank will tighten faster than the ECB – MUFG

The Swedish krona has corrected sharply lower in November. Looking ahead, economists at MUFG Bank expect the SEK to strengthen gradually against the euro as the Riksbank is set to outpace the European Central Bank in tightening policy. COVID-19 cases in Sweden remain well below levels from previous waves. “It...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

ECB governors mull delaying call on future bond buys as outlook murky

FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A growing number of European Central Bank governors are considering delaying part of a decision on the ECB's stimulus plans as the outlook has been muddied by a new coronavirus variant and mounting price pressures, sources said. The ECB's Governing Council will meet on Dec....
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB should keep arm's length from governments, Weidmann says

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should keep an arm's length from governments by resisting pressure to bankroll indebted states or pursue goals other than price stability, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday. The outgoing Bundesbank chief, speaking at an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

244K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy