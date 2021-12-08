ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Hyland Debuted a Bob With Bangs at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

By Christopher Rosa
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sarah Hyland debuted a big hair change at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards: a bob with piecey bangs. Check it out for yourself, below:. Hyland teased the look on her Instagram Stories, writing, “I did a thing today…You’ll all see tomorrow at the @peopleschoice awards,” alongside the shocked-face and haircut...

