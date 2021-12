New updates from CHP say last weekend's wrong way crash that killed the parents and 2 children on I-80 in the Sierra's was caused by a man who was on probation from a previous DUI charge. They are identifying him as 32-year old Michael Scott Kelly of Antelope, who is suspected of driving his jeep on the wrong way of the freeway in Nevada County. As of Monday morning, the suspect remains hospitalized due to injuries from the crash, over a week after the incident. 4 people total were killed in the accident that took place on November 20th, all of which were in the same car. A third car was involved and that driver sustained moderate injuries. Kelly now faces multiple charges of homicide, DUI causing injury and violation of probation.

ACCIDENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO