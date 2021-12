Lego is here to help BMW Motorrad fans get their 2022 started on the right foot. The Danish toy giant’s latest Technic set is based on the German marque’s BMW M 1000 RR motorcycle. The 1:5 scale model is a highly detailed recreation of one of the most important bikes in BMW history—the very first to carry the “M” badge. The M 1000 RR made its debut in September 2020 and is based on the brand’s long-running S 1000 RR sport bike. Prior to its introduction, the “M” badge had been reserved for cars and SUVs, such as the M3 or X5...

