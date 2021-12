A new report from the Wrestling Observer has offered some clarity on how Japan’s updated COVID-19 regulations will affect NJPW going forward. The newsletter has noted that with Japan closing their borders to the vast majority of travellers, NJPW will struggle to debut any new additional talent from outside of Japan for the foreseeable future. This stems from the ability to get a work visa in Japan right now is “pretty much impossible”.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO