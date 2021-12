The 12-0 Bulldogs closed out the regular season and look to a rematch of two post season tilts with Alabama under Kirby Smart. Georgia finishes the season first in FBS in Net YPP at 3.4. Alabama is only one of five FBS to finish at 2.0 Net YPP or better. This is a key stat for Playoff teams. Teams with higher Net YPP are 15-6 in the College Football Playoff. In fact, Georgia’s 3.4 Net YPP is the highest of all CFP teams and 3.7 YPP allowed on defense is the lowest by any CFP team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO