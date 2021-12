The Middletown, Rhode Island Marshalls store had an unexpected celebrity shopper on Friday when former Tonight Show host Jay Leno was spotted among the racks. The store staff was working hard to keep the shelves full of stocking stuffers and the latest clothing trends as Black Friday shoppers kept rolling in throughout the day. One of those customers in particular is someone you might have never expected to do a little shopping at Marshalls, but lo and behold, Leno stopped by and was easily recognized.

MIDDLETOWN, RI ・ 14 DAYS AGO