Timber Pizza coming to DCA

Instead of ordering separate appetizers, entrees, and desserts, you can get everything in one box with the debut of Domino's new Master Triple Course Pizza. As you might have guessed from the name, the new Master Triple Course Pizza is a three-course meal in the form of one big pizza. More specifically, the dish consists of a standard round pizza divided into three sections: an appetizer section, a main entree section, and a dessert section. The appetizer section features tomato compote with white balsamic sauce and ricotta. Next up, the entree section is a Korean take on surf and turf, with shrimp and flower squid, plus 100% Korean beef barbeque. Finally, the dessert section consists of cheesecake cubes with sweet potato and fromage blanc cream cheese mousse. As if all that wasn't enough, the whole thing is served with a side of Creamy Wasabi Mayo Sauce for dipping.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO