The price of cheap, compact cars like the Mitsubishi Mirage and Chevrolet Spark is steadily going up — and no, not even looking for a used version will save you money. found that used car prices are increasing on the low-end of the market much more than at the high-end, meaning that, right now, economy cars aren’t really “economy” cars in the usual sense. And the study says the higher prices probably won’t be going down through 2022.

