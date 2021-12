“She didn’t want to do it so I didn’t make her.”. “I didn’t want him to go, but he really wanted to.”. These are just a few comments from parents that I hear more and more. A deference to the child’s wishes over their parents’. I see it on social media. I hear it from parents at the ballpark. Parents are having an increasingly hard time saying no to their children, and it has nothing to do with the child.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO