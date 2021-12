No matter how hard Jason Kidd tries to sound upbeat in his post-game interviews, you can feel he is hurting inside. The man loves defense. Kidd has four NBA all-defensive first team and five all-defensive second team selections on his résumé. Kidd’s 2015-16 Milwaukee Bucks were one of the most aggressive defensive teams in the past decade. The Lakers, for whom Kidd worked as an assistant the last couple of seasons, were a defensive juggernaut. So it came as no surprise that when Kidd took over as head coach of the Mavericks, he made a bunch of noise about getting things together on defense. So much so that a big part of this team’s search for an identity is predicated on playing good defense.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO