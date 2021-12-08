ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid: Yorkshire vaccine centres mark first anniversary of jab

By Long Reads
BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff at a Leeds vaccine centre said they are "really proud" to mark the first anniversary of the introduction of Covid jabs. More than 9.5m doses have been delivered across Yorkshire since the rollout began last year. Sue Peak, who runs the programme in the city, said it had...

The Independent

Covid booster jab: How to find a walk-in vaccination centre near you

In an address to the nation on Sunday 12 December, Boris Johnson said the UK is “facing an emergency” as the number of people infected with the new Covid-19 variant, omicron, is now doubling every two to three days.Warning that there is “a tidal wave of omicron coming”, he announced the launch of “Omicron Emergency Boost”, which aims to deliver booster jabs to all those who have been double vaccinated for at least three months and are over the age of 18 by 2022.“A fortnight ago I said we would offer every eligible adult a booster by the end...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Hampden and EICC to become mass vaccination centres

Mass vaccination centres are to open at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow and the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed. The first minister's announcement came as she told MSPs the Omicron variant would become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Scotland by Friday. Opposition parties have been pushing...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jab#Retirement
The Independent

Charles hails the efforts of NHS staff and volunteers delivering vaccine booster

The Prince of Wales has thanked volunteers and NHS staff at a vaccination centre as he saw for himself the push to deliver booster jabs to the nation.Charles who last week revealed he and Camilla had received their Covid-19 boosters, hailed efforts at a makeshift clinic in Kennington south London.He also spoke out against vaccine misinformation, saying at one point: “It is so frustrating all these nonsense conspiracy theories.”The Lambeth GP Federation Covid Vaccinations Walk-In Centre – housed in a church hall – has been administering 3,000 boosters a day – which is 300 an hour.Charles gave his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Football fans urged to prioritise Covid jabs over matches at stadiums

A national health chief has urged football fans to go to a stadium this weekend to get their booster “rather than going to watch a match”.Dr Nikki Kanani, director of primary care at NHS England offered the advice during a press conference in Downing Street on Wednesday night amid surging cases of the Omicron Covid variant.Dr Kanani said: “This is our chance to make choices for each other and for our NHS, so my advice would be if you’re going to go to a stadium at the weekend, make it one where you can get your vaccine or help...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Australia's New South Wales sets record for new COVID cases

Australia’s New South Wales state recorded 1,742 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, its highest daily total since the pandemic began.Hospitalizations were also up across the state. There were 192 coronavirus patients in New South Wales hospitals on Thursday, up from 166 the day before. Of those, 26 were in intensive care.The previous peak for new infections in one day in Australia’s most populous state was 1,599 on September 11.The state's Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Wednesday said cases are doubling every two to three days. Modeling at the University of New South Wales forecasts up to 25,000 cases per...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Star Hobson murder trial: Mother made 'cruel' videos of toddler

A mother accused of killing her 16-month-old daughter has admitted making "cruel" videos of her shouting at the toddler. Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital on 22 September 2020. Her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and Savannah Brockhill, 28, both from Keighley, West Yorkshire, deny murder. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman who racially abused pub doorman on Birmingham night out jailed

A woman who racially abused and assaulted a pub doorman has been jailed for 14 weeks. Sharna Walker, 25, was filmed spitting at and abusing Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch in Birmingham on 22 May. Walker, from Worcester, previously admitted racially aggravated common assault at Birmingham...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Schools experiencing ‘very severe low attendance’ ahead of Christmas, heads warn

Schools are seeing “very severe low attendance” among pupils and teachers ahead of the Christmas break as the Omicron variant spreads across the country, a headteachers’ union has warned.Geoff Barton general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said one school has had around 25% of its staff off for three weeks amid Covid-19.His comments come amid reports that some schools and colleges have switched to remote lessons in the run-up to Christmas while some parents are choosing to keep their children off school due to concerns.Mr Barton told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “Listening to...
EDUCATION
The Independent

NHS could be overwhelmed by Omicron next month, Sage scientist says

There is a possibility the NHS could be overwhelmed next month, a leading scientist has said, though uncertainties remain over the impact of Omicron Professor Graham Medley from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he was worried “we could see numbers of people being admitted to hospital getting very large” if infections continue to rise and spill into older age groups.He said it was “very hard to predict in real time exactly what’s happening on any day, but it’s certainly...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Plans ‘being drawn up by schools to remain closed after New Year’ over omicron fears

A number of schools are reportedly drawing up plans to remain closed after the New Year because of the spread of the new Covid variant.Headteachers of several schools are reportedly concerned over the high number of pupils absent from the classroom as the pandemic persists.The number of absent children has risen to 235,600, the second highest figure this year, and some schools have already broken up for Christmas.The total number of absences is an increase of 13 per cent on the last time the survey of school attendance was taken on 25 November. The DfE has also estimated that...
EDUCATION
The Independent

‘Knackered’ postman who left woman, 72, in snow after fall is sacked by Royal Mail

A postman who told an elderly woman that he was too “knackered” to help her up after she fell over on ice has reportedly been sacked by Royal Mail.Thomas McCafferty ignored Patricia Stewart’s pleas for help and left her lying on her doorstep after she slipped on ice in Scotland, last February.Video footage captured by Ms Stewart’s neighbour’s doorbell camera shows the postman talking to the 72-year-old, who can be seen lying on the ground in front of her house.Asked to help, the Royal Mail worker can be heard saying: “I can’t help pal, I’m knackered. Absolutely knackered.”The pensioner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Birmingham fraudster stole life savings from retired nurse

A man posed as a lawyer and claimed to have cancer to defraud a pensioner of almost £250,000. Shahbaz Queshri 30, befriended the retired nurse and claimed he would help her recover lost funds after a bad investment. The money had been to help her disabled son live more...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kill the Bill Bristol: Pair jailed for 'despicable' actions

Two men have been jailed for their part in a protest that turned violent outside a city-centre police station. William Houlton and Callum Middleton pleaded guilty to a charge of riot at Bristol Crown Court on Friday. The court was told Middleton launched a firework into a crowd and Houlton...
PUBLIC SAFETY

