After an all-too-quick 3.5 years, my time at NDSU and The Spectrum has come to a close. As the Lead Variety Editor for The Spectrum, it only feels right to stick within the vein of arts and entertainment to open this article. As comedian Kevin Hart once said, “Life is a story. It’s full of chapters. And the beauty of life is that not only do you get to choose how you interpret each chapter, but your interpretation writes the next chapter”.

FARGO, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO