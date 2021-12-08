Dare County Center receives $25,000 donation to buy presents for more than 400 kids in need

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dare County Center received a $25,000 charitable donation that will be used to buy toys for more than 400 Dare County children in need this holiday season as part of the annual Dare County Center Toy Drive.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Sandy Pace, the Center’s director, was presented the donation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners on Monday, December 6, 2021. The funds were raised during DCMCG’s Dare County Motorcycle-Jeep Toy Run.

The money will be used to buy toys for more than 400 Dare County children in need as part of the annual Dare County Center Toy Drive. All Dare County children ages 0-16 are eligible and must register to receive gifts between November 1 and November 30 of each year.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Dare County Center before Friday, December 10, 2021. Monetary donations for the purchase of toys are also welcome.

For more information about the toy drive, call the Dare County Center at 252-475-9270.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.