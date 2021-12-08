ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Double homicide in N.O. East, NOPD investigates

By Kenny Kuhn
 3 days ago

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person or persons responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

No additional details are available at this time.  The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information of this incident is asked to contact NOPD Detective Homicide Unit Detective Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

