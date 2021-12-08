'LHHNY's Erica Mena Issues Public Apology to Woman She Accused of Stealing Her Jewelry

Erica Mena

Erica Mena took to social media to issue a public apology to a woman she accused of stealing her jewelry.

Mena put the woman in blast in May after sharing that her home had been burglarized. She offered a $20,000 cash reward for any information about the thieves.

However, Mena named the woman she thought was responsible for the crime in a second post.

"So this stripper Christy Mahone is now allegedly wearing my jewelry and has all my purses. Girl be smart and give up all my belongings. If anyone knows her please contact me. I got a cash reward on her as well. [$10,000] in cash to anyone who can lead me to the arrest of this woman as well," she wrote.

Mahone threatened the "Love & Hip Hop" star with legal action. Things were quiet for a while until Mena took to her social media this month to apologize.

"Last May, after our home was burglarized and some of my property stolen, I was informed by a number of sources that an individual named Christy Mahone had been seen in possession of my stolen property, under circumstances that suggested she knew it was stolen, and I posted statements to that effect on my Instagram account," the mother-of-two wrote.

"I have since learned that the information I received about Ms. Mahone was not accurate, and so I now wish to take this opportunity to retract my earlier assertions concerning Ms. Mahone. To be clear, I no longer have any reason to believe that Christy Mahone was ever in possession of property she knew to be stolen from me, or that she had anything at all to do, directly or indirectly, with the robbery of our home. I apologize to Ms. Mahone."

It's unclear whether the apology was part of a settlement between the two.