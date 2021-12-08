ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Reveals Inaugural NIL Class Featuring 15 College Athletes

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE has signed multiple athletes for its NIL program. On December 2, WWE announced the launch of its NIL (Next In Line) program that would pave the way for college athletes to enter the company. On Wednesday, the company announced the first wave of athletes who will join Gable...

www.fightful.com

f4wonline.com

WWE announces NIL 'Next in Line' program for college athletes

WWE has announced the launch of a new program to create a "clear pathway" from college athletics to WWE. It was announced today that WWE has established an NIL program for college athletes. NIL deals allow athletes to profit off of their name, image, and likeness while still in college. The first NIL deal in WWE history was announced this September, with Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson signing with the company.
WWE
NewsTimes

WWE Launches Name, Image, & Likeness Program for College Athletes

WWE is launching a new program to offer a pathway to its roster for college athletes. The new NIL (name, image, & likeness) program has been dubbed Next in Line. It builds on the NIL policy established by the NCAA in July 2021 that allows college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness.
WWE
PWMania

Triple H Comments On New WWE NIL Program For College Athletes

WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque says the next generation of Superstars will come out of WWE’s new NIL (Next In Line) program. As noted, WWE announced on Thursday that they are launching the new NIL program, which is inspired by the NCAA’s NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) program that allowed University of Minnesota wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson to sign with the company back in the summer. The program offers several opportunities and resources to college athletes, which could result in an exclusive WWE contract offer. WWE will be announcing the first class of NIL talents in the coming weeks. You can click here for the original announcement on WWE NIL, which included Triple H’s initial comments.
WWE
Fightful

Triple H Discusses WWE's NIL Program, How Deals Will Range For Athletes

On Thursday, WWE announced the launch of its NIL program, which will help pave the way for college athletes to enter WWE. According to the press release, "the NIL program aims to enhance the talent development process through collaborative partnerships with college athletes from diverse athletic backgrounds." Speaking to Fast...
WWE
State
Texas State
Sportico

WWE Turns to College Athletes Via NIL Talent Search Program

WWE is creating a new collegiate pipeline to find its next generation of stars. The wrestling giant (NYSE: WWE) is launching a new NIL program geared toward recruiting and developing college athletes from different backgrounds. The “Next in Line” program will not only feature various partnerships with athletes, but perhaps more importantly, it will provide a clearer path for standouts to make the leap directly to the WWE. The organization said select athletes may be offered a contract once they’ve competed the program. “The WWE NIL program has the potential to be transformational to our business,” Paul Levesque, WWE executive vice president of...
WWE
Grundy County Herald

Thomas named to inaugural class of Tennessee Tech Trailblazers

Local students have been selected to establish to Tennessee Tech’s inaugural Trailblazers class, bringing a new approach to connecting with prospective students. This new initiative brings together top students at Tech to take campus visits and student recruitment to a personal level. McKinley Thomas, zoology, marine biology major, from Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Da’Bobblehead Set to Shake Up the NIL Game: America’s Greatest College Athletes Score Their Likeness on a Prized Collectible Bobblehead

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2021-- Da’Bobblehead, the Los Angeles based creator and manufacturer of bobblehead collectibles, today announced their first round of college athletes to score their likeness on a prized bobblehead. With the historic rule change passed this past summer (NIL), a new era in college sports has arrived allowing collegiate athletes to benefit from their own name, image and likeness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Twin Falls Times-News

College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates

TWIN FALLS — The 23rd-ranked College of Southern Idaho Men’s Basketball Team dominated from start to finish in beating Northeastern JC 91-64 Friday on the first day of the Idaho Central Credit Union Invitational. The Golden Eagles held Northeastern to just 29 percent shooting from the field while making 49...
TWIN FALLS, ID
libertywingspan.com

Featured Athlete: Ashley Anderson

Wingspan: What is your favorite part of playing basketball?. Anderson: “My favorite part about basketball is the competitive nature. Whether it’s in practice or a game you are always competing with yourself and your teammates. This is also my favorite part because when it gets down to the important moments such as championship games, the only thing that matters is competing to win.”
BASKETBALL
ballparkdigest.com

Ports partner with college BB athlete on NIL deal

An NIL deal is a promotional deal made possible by NCAA rule changes this year, allowing college athlete to generate revenue, taking advantage of their own fame and accomplishment. They’re basically endorsement deals of sorts. Some college athletes, like UConn’s Paige Bueckers, have signed some pretty significant NIL deals with the likes of Gatorade, though most of the contracts and much of the revenue goes to college football players.
STOCKTON, CA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

New partnership aims at maximizing NIL for Tennessee athletes

A new partnership will help to maximize Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for Tennessee student-athletes. Spyre Sports Group, a marketing and media agency based in Knoxville, has joined forces with Opendorse, sports technology company that maximizes endorsement value for athletes, to launch a new initiative supporting Tennessee athletes designed "to provide a streamlined experience for the athletes to compliantly manage opportunities from start to finish." The partnership will secure donor commitments to help facilitate NIL deals, per a release.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sportico

INFLCR Expands NIL Menu as Oklahoma, Florida Sign Up for Athlete Deals

After the first few months of NIL, a number of athlete marketing companies have begun to adjust their offerings as the market develops. Software company INFLCR, for example, is introducing a product it says will double its revenue coming from schools that sign on. The new INFLCR+ Local Exchange will create a school-specific NIL marketplace, where approved businesses can identify, connect with and compensate athletes for endorsement deals. The university-friendly software stops short of fully facilitating those deals, leaving negotiations in the hands of the brands and athletes, but the technology will help at the beginning and end. While neither INFLCR...
SPORTS
nondoc.com

New OU Exchange platform connects athletes, businesses for NIL deals

Lost in the shuffle of Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure and the University of Oklahoma’s search for a new head football coach was a Dec. 1 announcement that the OU Athletic Department has streamlined the process for student athletes to land name, image and likeness opportunities. The NCAA adopted rules for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tomahawk Nation

New NIL platform announced for FSU athletes

Florida State Seminoles athletes are getting an additional avenue to pursue Name, Image and Likeness opportunities. Announced today, a new platform called Rising Spear will “provide a platform to create and develop NIL opportunities for FSU student-athletes in cooperation with businesses and sponsors.” It’s being head up by two former board directors from the Seminole Boosters, Bob Davis and Alan Flaumenhaft, who say they identified a need for the FSU athletic department and resigned from their Boosters roles to make it happen. \
FLORIDA STATE
kentonbee.com

Mount athletes commit to college athletics

Mount St. Mary Academy student athletes Abby Marion and Natalie Hesch signed their letters of intent to play their respective sports at the collegiate level in a ceremony at Mount St. Mary Academy on Nov. 30. Family, friends, teammates and coaches were in attendance as both Thunder athletes committed to their next adventure. “Natalie Hesch has had a tremendous career […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

NIL Auburn: The future is now for student-athletes

AUBURN, Alabama—When the Supreme Court ruled in July that student-athletes in colleges and universities around the country could be compensated for their name, image and likeness (NIL), it was the ultimate game-changer for athletic programs around the country. It wasn’t a matter of if you were going to do it, it was only a matter of how it could be done to take care of the athletes on campus and also keep up with the programs around the country that were going to go all-in on the process.
AUBURN, AL
