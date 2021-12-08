WWE Reveals Inaugural NIL Class Featuring 15 College Athletes

WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque says the next generation of Superstars will come out of WWE’s new NIL (Next In Line) program. As noted, WWE announced on Thursday that they are launching the new NIL program, which is inspired by the NCAA’s NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) program that allowed University of Minnesota wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson to sign with the company back in the summer. The program offers several opportunities and resources to college athletes, which could result in an exclusive WWE contract offer. WWE will be announcing the first class of NIL talents in the coming weeks. You can click here for the original announcement on WWE NIL, which included Triple H’s initial comments.

