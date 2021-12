Emma Raducanu at 18 years and ten months and with a world number 150 ranking, won her first career Grand Slam title at her US Open in her fifth overall appearance on the WTA Tour. Thanks to this success, Raducanu broke numerous records: she became the first tennis player ever (both men and women) to succeed in the enterprise starting from the qualifications, the youngest women tennis player to win a Major since Maria's triumph Sharapova at Wimbledon 2004 and the first British player to win a Grand Slam after Virginia Wade in 1977.

