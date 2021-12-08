Yikes, Did you see this? Blackhawks player is “stretchered” off the Ice!

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired defenceman Chad Krys from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Kurtis Gabriel. Krys, 23, has recorded 15 points in 64 American Hockey League games with the Rockford Icehogs, including one assist in eight contests this season. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native captured a bronze medal with the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.
CHICAGO -- Jujhar Khaira was released from the hospital Wednesday, one day after the Chicago Blackhawks forward was taken off the ice on a stretcher following a hit by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba at United Center. "Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a...
MONTREAL (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves and earned his 500th career win as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 Thursday night. As the clock reached zero, Blackhawks teammates rushed over to Fleury in celebration. “It was really special. I really thought people in Montreal hated me after all these years of […]
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson is the second NHL player to have an unusual neck surgery. A person with knowledge of the situation says Johnson’s operation was the same artificial disk replacement surgery that Jack Eichel underwent last month. Team physician Michael Terry says the 31-year-old Johnson will be sidelined for approximately three months. Johnson has one goal and two assists in eight games in his first season with Chicago.
Before the Sabres got shutout on Tuesday, Cozens had scored in three straight games and had four goals and six points in seven games. Granato said, “He’s starting to see the game in different ways that he never saw before.”
The Buffalo Sabres play host to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, but Casey Mittelstadt joined the team on the ice for the first time since suffering an injury on opening night. Paul Hamilton has more:
Jake DeBrusk is making the most out of his time on the ice right now. It has been a tricky time lately as the young winger recently requested a trade, but he certainly looked good for the Boston Bruins early against the Nashville Predators. The 25-year-old absolutely sniped a shot...
(CBS4) – For the first time in league history, a hockey team is valued at $2 billion and no, it’s not the Colorado Avalanche, not even close.
The New York Rangers take the top spot on Forbes list of NHL team values. It’s spot they’ve occupied for seven years in a row but a 21% increase pushes the Rangers above that $2 billion mark.
Patrik Nemeth of the Colorado Avalanche pushes the puck ahead of Filip Chytil of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16, 2018 in New York City. (file photo credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Like so many...
