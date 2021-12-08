Yikes, Did you see this? Blackhawks player is “stretchered” off the Ice!

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson is the second NHL player to have an unusual neck surgery. A person with knowledge of the situation says Johnson’s operation was the same artificial disk replacement surgery that Jack Eichel underwent last month. Team physician Michael Terry says the 31-year-old Johnson will be sidelined for approximately three months. Johnson has one goal and two assists in eight games in his first season with Chicago.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO