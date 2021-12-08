Review: Sorkin goes behind the scenes of Lucy and Desi

Aaron Sorkin writes the screenwriting equivalent of an optical illusion. When working within his comfort zone– which is to say, very smart characters clipping banter at each other, ideally in a courtroom or walking down a very long hallway– there’s no one better, and at least two of his scripts (A Few Good Men and The Social Network) are easy candidates for the Screenwriting Hall of Fame. But as soon as even one element is removed from his wheelhouse, that same whip-smart dialog abruptly curdles into something excruciating. Sorkin’s latest film, Being the Ricardos, would appear to present Sorkin an ideal playground– the high-speed world of broadcast in the early days of television– but the more it goes on, the more it becomes apparent that Sorkin is out of his league, and the harder his words clatter to the floor.

