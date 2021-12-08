ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Sorkin goes behind the scenes of Lucy and Desi

By LINDSEY BAHR
Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf things had gone according to plan, Lucille Ball would have been a major movie star. Instead, she had to settle for being the queen of television comedy for over 25 years. Not exactly a lousy alternative. But the new film “Being the Ricardos” does make one wonder if Ball may...

HeraldNet

Aaron Sorkin’s got some ‘splaining to do for lousy Lucy biopic

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
EVERETT, WA
The Spokesman-Review

Review: The Golden Age of TV is tarnished in Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Being the Ricardos’

Imagine a 10-episode podcast about the making of a single episode of the 1950s marital sitcom “I Love Lucy” – a podcast dense with behind-the-scenes details about the show’s real-life husband-and-wife stars, Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball, who played wildly caricatured versions of themselves on the hit show for six seasons.
MOVIES
News4Jax.com

Review: ‘Being the Ricardos’ a worthwhile trip back in time, backstage with Lucy and Desi

★★★★½ out of 5 -- Rated: R -- Run time: 2 hours, 11 minutes (In theaters Dec. 10, on Prime Video Dec. 21) “I Love Lucy” premiered in 1951 with 180 episodes produced over six seasons. The comedy series about bandleader Ricky Ricardo and his trouble-finding wife Lucy became a ratings powerhouse in the early days of television and originated techniques like multiple camera set-ups and live audiences that are still followed today. The show is simply a classic.
TV SERIES
bostonhassle.com

REVIEW: Being the Ricardos (2021) dir. Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin writes the screenwriting equivalent of an optical illusion. When working within his comfort zone– which is to say, very smart characters clipping banter at each other, ideally in a courtroom or walking down a very long hallway– there’s no one better, and at least two of his scripts (A Few Good Men and The Social Network) are easy candidates for the Screenwriting Hall of Fame. But as soon as even one element is removed from his wheelhouse, that same whip-smart dialog abruptly curdles into something excruciating. Sorkin’s latest film, Being the Ricardos, would appear to present Sorkin an ideal playground– the high-speed world of broadcast in the early days of television– but the more it goes on, the more it becomes apparent that Sorkin is out of his league, and the harder his words clatter to the floor.
MOVIES
Slate

Aaron Sorkin’s I Love Lucy Biopic Is Preposterous, Witty, and … Feminist?

There are few places the writer-director Aaron Sorkin understands better than the set, writer’s room, and production offices of a weekly television series. He has written many such shows himself, at least three of them explicitly about the process of creating TV. In the witty and swift-moving biopic Being the Ricardos (in theaters on Friday and streaming on Prime Video starting Dec. 21), Sorkin puts some of this insider knowledge to work in exploring the politics—global, sexual, and professional—behind the scenes of the smash 1950s sitcom I Love Lucy.
MOVIES
New York Post

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to go hard on her mom in biopic

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to “take the gloves off” in his biopic about her famous mother, saying she “wasn’t an easy woman.”. The Oscar-winning director, whose film about Ball hits cinemas next month, made the revelation during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last week. Sorkin said he...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rated R#Communist
Variety

Adam McKay on His Stalker-y Meeting With Meryl Streep for ‘Don’t Look Up,’ and the Film’s Pre-COVID Prescience

The first time Adam McKay met Meryl Streep to discuss “Don’t Look Up,” he was momentarily intimidated. But Streep quickly put him at ease — until McKay’s phone rang, and his ringtone was the theme from “The Deer Hunter.” “It’s a stunning piece of music!” McKay says with a laugh, saying he was just looking for something beautiful for his phone. “But in that moment, I looked like the most sweaty, stalkerish fan ever.” McKay details his meeting with Streep and putting together the cast of “Don’t Look Up” in this week’s Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, listen below! Streep is just one of...
MOVIES
CBS News

Behind the scenes of "Being the Ricardos"

Starring as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in "Being the Ricardos," Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem felt intense pressure playing two of the most famous people in television history. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Kidman and Bardem, and with co-stars J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda, about the challenges of recreating the cast of "I Love Lucy" in Aaron Sorkin's latest film, which goes behind the scenes of a trailblazing career couple.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Titane’ Filmmaker Julia Ducournau on How This Was The Hardest Script She Has Ever Written

French director Julia Ducournau, who burst onto the world filmmaking scene in 2016 with “Raw,” admits it wasn’t easy to come up with her latest film, “Titane.” “I think that it is the hardest script I’ve ever had to write, although I’m very young in my career,” she tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “But I think that I never struggled as much as I did for this one for many reasons. I was very scared of the expectations that people had for my second film, knowing that “Raw” had found its success.” On the podcast, Ducournau discusses her journey to creating...
MOVIES
Variety

Critics Choice Awards Film Voters Guide: Memorable Moments and a Pivotal Year

In 2003 at the eighth annual Critics Choice Awards, there were three in the actor race: Jack Nicholson for “About Schmidt,” Daniel Day-Lewis for “Gangs of New York” and Robin Williams for “One Hour Photo.” There was a tie — between Nicholson and Day-Lewis — but Williams ended up stealing the show when Nicholson invited him on stage. “Robin would you come up and would you give the funniest acceptance speech I ever gave?” Nicholson inquired. Williams then launched into a lengthy “speech” that had stars from Renée Zellweger to Nicole Kidman howling and was praised by the media. It remains...
MOVIES
Extra

Nicole Kidman Talks Recreating a Classic ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem could be picking up their next Academy Awards as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”. Playing a TV icon, however, isn’t easy. Nicole told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she got over the fear of playing Ball...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Being the Ricardos’: How Hair and Makeup Team Transformed Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem

Turning Nicole Kidman into Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem into Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos” wasn’t only about creating a facsimile of the iconic 1950s TV duo. Rather, director Aaron Sorkin instructed hair department head Teressa Hill and makeup department head Ana Lozano, “We are not taking a photograph; we are painting a picture.” The approach is generating awards buzz for the below-the-line duo. The film, opening Dec. 10, centers on a week of filming “I Love Lucy,” from table read to shooting an episode. Sorkin also re-creates memorable moments from the series, which ran on CBS from 1951-57, and provides...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

‘Harold and Maude’ at 50: An Oral History of How a ‘Harrowing’ Flop Became a Beloved Cult Classic

It was the original cult film. A movie you had to show your girlfriend or boyfriend so they understood you. And it was the comedy Variety called “as much fun as a burning orphanage.” Making “Harold and Maude” wasn’t easy, and releasing it to the general public was even harder. But 50 years on, the touching, droll and subversive story of a troubled teenager, played by Bud Cort, who falls in love with a nearly 80-year old free spirit, played by Ruth Gordon, still feels fresh and funny. The idea for the film was hatched by Colin Higgins, a UCLA film student who lucked...
MOVIES

