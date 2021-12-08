ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Voice of the People: A restructuring of the nation's high court in order

Kankakee Daily Journal
 4 days ago

This is a scary moment. This term, the 6-3 hyperpartisan supermajority on the Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments on some of the most consequential cases of our lifetime. These cases open the...

www.daily-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Why the Latest Supreme Court Ruling Is a Disaster for Abortion Rights

Some people may be describing Friday’s Supreme Court decision as a win for the abortion clinics, but don’t be fooled. The decision is a disaster for abortion patients, abortion rights, and constitutional rights more generally. The Court’s five most conservative Justices have paved the way not only for the end of Roe v. Wade, but for states to copy S.B. 8 to insulate denials of all constitutional rights from federal court review. There are no two ways about this: It’s a horrendous decision. The short background here is that S.B. 8 is the Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
CBS DFW

Abortion Providers Disappointed, Pro-Life Group Pleased By US Supreme Court Ruling On Texas Heartbeat Act

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The US Supreme Court ruled Friday that abortion providers can continue challenging the Texas Heartbeat Act, also known as SB 8. But in a blow to the providers, the nation’s highest court allowed the controversial law to remain in effect. The Justices also rejected the US Justice Department’s emergency request to block the law. The Court’s majority said their ruling is not about the constitutionality of the Heartbeat Act. During a virtual news conference Friday afternoon, Julie Murray, Senior Staff Attorney for Planned Parenthood Federation of America said, “The Supreme Court’s decision today is a devastating ruling in terms of foreclosing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

‘Hope For An End,’ US Supreme Court Lets Senate Bill 8 Stand, Says Abortion Clinics Can Sue

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on Texas’ controversial law restricting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, allowing it to remain in effect and for abortion providers to sue. The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. “Finally, we have hope for an end to this horrific abortion ban. The legal back and forth has been excruciating for our patients and gut-wrenching...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy