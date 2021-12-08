Voice of the People: A restructuring of the nation's high court in order

Some people may be describing Friday’s Supreme Court decision as a win for the abortion clinics, but don’t be fooled. The decision is a disaster for abortion patients, abortion rights, and constitutional rights more generally. The Court’s five most conservative Justices have paved the way not only for the end of Roe v. Wade, but for states to copy S.B. 8 to insulate denials of all constitutional rights from federal court review. There are no two ways about this: It’s a horrendous decision.
The short background here is that S.B. 8 is the Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks...
