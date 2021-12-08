ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Voice of the People: Shocking behavior and comments now the norm

Kankakee Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Politics and sports shouldn't mix. Maybe there should be separation between the two as there (supposedly) is between church and state. When former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled for the national anthem in 2016, ex-president Donald Trump called for him to be taken...

www.daily-journal.com

The Ledger

Voice of the people: Confused about newspaper's role in today's society

Confused about newspaper's role in today's society. The Capital Curmudgeon's comments on Nov. 11 ["Democrats need an image makeover, fast"], leave me confused about the newspaper's role in today's society. He says the Democratic Party needs a new image, and fast. Why should a commentator or a newspaper care which political party gets into power? Why would Democrats be inherently better than Republicans in governing the country? Why would the Curmudgeon be showing, even bragging about, his bias out loud in print? Why would you publish that kind of admission?
LAKELAND, FL
The Ledger

Voice of the people: Gone are the days of Walter Cronkite

Gone are the days of Walter Cronkite The question of equitable justice has been one that the nation has grappled with as a whole regarding Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal. On one side, you have some defining Rittenhouse as someone who does not deserve to be free. On the other side, some paint him as the hero of self-defense and the Second Amendment. ...
LAKELAND, FL
NPR

2 Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson series on the Jan. 6 siege

Two longtime conservative Fox News commentators have resigned in protest of what they call a pattern of incendiary and fabricated claims by the network's opinion hosts in support of former President Donald Trump. In separate interviews with NPR, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg pointed to a breaking point this month:...
POTUS
The Ledger

Voice of the people: It's time to lighten up

After watching four chaotic, chilling years of Donald Trump, the Democrats nearly botching the infrastructure bill and then struggling with Build Back Better, I'm left with a dreadful fascination of our political process. For me, it's time to lighten up. I have specially designed idioms and metaphors for both parties.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Red states are now paying people not to get vaccinated

Once upon a time, states debated whether to pay people to get vaccinated. Now, some red states are paying people not to get vaccinated, by cutting checks to workers who quit or are fired because they refuse covid-19 shots. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. All...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We'll Shut Down the Government

It's hard to say what's more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they're threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden's COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kankakee Daily Journal

JACKSON: When political office meant something

Once upon a time, not too long ago, a young American in his or her late teens could begin taking a more mature interest in the interworking of government. Around the time in their growth it becomes necessary to go beyond the simplistic understanding of how an idea becomes a bill and then becomes a law.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Something to celebrate? Kamala Harris' outgoing chief spokesperson Symone Sanders looks less than heartbroken on her 32nd birthday as she says 'demanding job' made her 'neglect friends' after VP was labelled a bully by former staff

Kamala Harris' chief spokesperson and senior adviser Symone Sanders looked jubilant and carefree as she celebrated her 32nd birthday at a hookah lounge Thursday, days after it was revealed she would be leaving her job in the vice president's office. Sanders posted a series of photos of her smiling, drinking...
U.S. POLITICS
Kankakee Daily Journal

PARKER: Abortion is about our core national values

Last week, the Supreme Court heard the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. At issue is the law in Mississippi that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A decision finding the Mississippi law constitutional will fundamentally change the abortion regime in our country, defined by Roe v. Wade since 1973.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fox News

Sarah Silverman knocks liberal uproar she received for criticizing Joy Reid: You dare criticize your own party

Actress Sarah Silverman took a moment on her podcast to address the liberal backlash she received for criticizing a hyperbolic tweet from MSNBC host Joy Reid. Last week, Reid sounded the alarm while sharing a CNN report about a proposal introduced by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to re-implement a civilian-military force in his state, something that 22 other states currently have including New York and California.
CELEBRITIES
