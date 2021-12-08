ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

10 earthquakes occur off Oregon Coast

By Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujsip_0dHED4fp00
Stock photo of a seismometer. (Gary S Chapman/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ten earthquakes were recorded Tuesday off the Oregon coast, the largest reaching magnitude-5.8.

The earthquake activity was from 200 to 250 miles west of Newport.

No tsunamis were expected, according to the National Weather Service. The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says the activity was eye-catching but nothing to be extra concerned about.

The agency said the area, called the Blanco Fracture Zone, is very active and has had 49 earthquakes above magnitude 4.5 in the last five years.

All the earthquakes were recorded about 10 kilometers below the surface. No injuries or damage was reported by the US Geological Survey.

More news from KIRO 7

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Newport, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Newport, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
74K+
Followers
82K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy