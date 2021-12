The Detroit Pistons are coming around at the perfect time. Granted, no team should be considered a gimmie win in the NBA, especially for an 11-10 team such as the Portland Trail Blazers who have lost some head-scratchers this season. But after losing three more road games to fall to 1-10 away from home, the Blazers could use a team of a lower caliber to help them get right again, especially in a back-to-back situation.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO