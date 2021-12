His stans have found some clues. Last night, Harry Styles played the final night of the American leg of his Love on Tour show in Long Island, which travelled the country in support of his second album Fine Line. It’s been a long-time coming (merci Ms Corona) — a whole two years since the record dropped — but the wait was worth it, and on stage, it’s the best we’ve seen him. So what’s next? A European leg? Asia? Well, from Harry’s side it’s crickets, which has led fans to believe he’s mustering up something bigger in between: a third album.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO