Town Center at Cobb Announces Several Pop-Up Shops in Time for the Holiday Season

Town Center at Cobb welcomes the busy holiday season with the expansion of its retail offerings with the addition of eight new pop-up shops. The new shops include See’s Candies, Personalized Ornaments, Cutco, Toys for Everyone, Lazy Co, Crystal King, Gifts from the Holy Land and Magical Puzzles. Popular department store Macy’s has also expanded its toy and personal shopper offerings this season. These retail additions ensure that shoppers can find the perfect gift for everyone on their list!

Macy’s now features a new personal shopping program which offers complimentary and customized fashion advice from personal stylist Katie Peterson. Shoppers can call the store or visit here to make an appointment. Macy’s Town Center at Cobb is also one of 400 stores to feature a Toys “R” Us pop-up shop within the store. Located on the Lower Level of the main store next to the Children’s department, the pop-up is stocked with beloved toy brands, including Barbie, Melissa & Doug and FAO Schwartz. Additionally, Macy’s has opened a holiday trim pop-up shop located in the main store on the Upper Level near the handbag section for all gift wrapping and holiday needs!

See’s Candies, located on the Lower Level near the food court escalators, offers gift options to satisfy any sweet tooth. The 1,400 square foot pop-up candy shop features delicious box chocolates as well as other candied confections. Located on a cart in the Lower Level near Build-a-Bear, Personalized Ornaments offers shoppers a variety of personalized Christmas ornaments that make a memorable and sentimental gift. Another pop-up located on the Lower Level near Macy’s, Cutco offers high quality cutlery, kitchen knives and accessories ideal for gift giving. Toys for Everyone offers guests the hottest gifts of the season for children. Located on the Lower Level near The Children’s Place.

Lazy Co, located near Rainbow on the Lower Level, houses cozy blankets, slippers and much more. Selling crystal gifts and frames, Crystal King is located on the Lower Level Macy’s Wing. Gifts from the Holy Land, located on the Lower Level Macy’s Wing, offers additional gifting options. Magical Puzzles, with carts on both levels and a store on the Upper Level Macy’s Wing next to Visionworks sells one-of-a-kind puzzles made of 100% wood and rubber bands. The store also offers gift wrapping for shoppers!