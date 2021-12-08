Buffalo H.S. Grad Cole Reiner Adds to NFR Winning’s

There is one more round to go at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and Cheyenne East High School grad Brody Cress turned in phenomenal effort in round 8 of the saddle bronc. He posted a 91 aboard Kangaroo Lou from the Summit Pro Rodeo Company out of Centennial, Wyoming. So just like that, Cress increased his narrow leading the average to 5.5 points with one round to go. The average winner makes over $69,000 and that may be enough to go from 3rd to 1st in the world standings. Right now, Cress, after winning, $26,997 last night is 3rd in the world standings with $256,511. Stetson Wright has the lead at $309, 995. Twice in his career, Cress was won the NFR average, the last time was in 2019.

SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO