Hillsdale, WY

Buffalo H.S. Grad Cole Reiner Adds to NFR Winning’s

By Frank Gambino
 3 days ago
The National Finals Rodeo rolled along in Las Vegas on Tuesday night and former Buffalo High School wrestler Cole Reiner picked up a bit more money with a 6th place finish in the bareback in round 6. Reiner posted an 85 so he won $2177 dollars for that effort. Reiner is...

Brody Cress Wins Round 9 of the Saddle Bronc at the NFR

There is one more round to go at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and Cheyenne East High School grad Brody Cress turned in phenomenal effort in round 8 of the saddle bronc. He posted a 91 aboard Kangaroo Lou from the Summit Pro Rodeo Company out of Centennial, Wyoming. So just like that, Cress increased his narrow leading the average to 5.5 points with one round to go. The average winner makes over $69,000 and that may be enough to go from 3rd to 1st in the world standings. Right now, Cress, after winning, $26,997 last night is 3rd in the world standings with $256,511. Stetson Wright has the lead at $309, 995. Twice in his career, Cress was won the NFR average, the last time was in 2019.
National Finals Rodeo Headed Down the Stretch

It's getting down to the nitty-gritty at the Nationa Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas with 2 rounds to go. In the saddle bronc, Hillsdale's Brody Cress is holding a slim 3.5 point lead in the average over Chase Brooks. The average pays over $69,000 so there's a lot at stake. In Thursday's 7th round, Cress has a 75.5 which was out of the money and he sits the 3rd in the world standings. trailing Stetson Wright by $59,000 and change. Former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston was also out of the money last night with a 76.5. He is 3rd in the average and 4th in the world standings.
Wyoming High School Wrestling Week 1 Scoreboard 2021

The first week of the 2021-22 Wyoming High School Wrestling season is here. All events and schedules will be tentative and subject to change. If you see something missing from one of the schedules, please email david@wyopreps.com. Thursday, Dec. 9. Buffalo Triangular. Douglas 78 Glenrock 6. Douglas 66 Buffalo 11.
Casper’s Hadley Furnival Competes in the Junior World Finals

Casper cowgirl Hadley Furnival is in Las Vegas this week to compete in the World Junior Finals Rodeo. She is in the breakaway roping event and had a time of 2.67 in the first round which placed her 11th out of 104 contestants. She also was in the barrel racing event and finished out of the top 20 as the horse stumbled a bit at the beginning of the run. Furnival will be up again on Sunday in both events and the top 15 will make the short-go on Monday.
Gillette’s Amanda Welsh Wins 1st Rd. of the NFR in Barrel Racing

The National Finals Rodeo kicked off on Thursday night in Las Vegas and some of the Wyoming contingent had a night to remember. Gillette's Amanda Welsh, who attended Campbell County High School placed first in the opening round of the barrel racing with Cheyenne Wimberly. Each posted a time of 13.77 and Welsh is making her first appearance at the NFR. By taking first place in the round, both of these ladies earned $24,167 with Welsh starting the NFR 7th in the world standings with $76, 919.48 in earnings.
Mountain West lands in record eight bowl games

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., -- The Mountain West will be featured in eight bowl games, setting a league record. The MW’s eight bowl teams are tied for the fourth-most nationally among the 10 FBS conferences in 2021. The Mountain West, which has earned 106 bowl bids since 1999, including Boise State’s...
Bohl first coach in Wyoming history to earn four bowl invites

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys will once again be part of the college bowl season as they were invited to the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Sunday. The game will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Alberstons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, and is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m., Mountain Time. Wyoming’s opponent will be Kent State of the Mid-American Conference.
Pokes, Flashes heading to Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

LARAMIE -- Balmy Boise, anyone?. Wyoming will face Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Dec. 21 inside Albertsons Stadium. This is the Cowboys second postseason trip to the blue turf in the last five seasons. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. MT. Wyoming forced eight turnovers and Josh...
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

