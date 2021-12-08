ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGM Biosciences in pact with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for malaria studies

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 3 days ago
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) has announced a grant agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to fund the studies aimed at treatments for the prevention of malaria. The mosquito-borne disease...

Bill Gates Says the Acute Phase of the Pandemic Will End in 2022

The acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic will come to an end in 2022. Bill Gates made that prediction in his end-of-the-year blog post for 2021. Gates, like most of us, was hoping to see more progress against the pandemic in 2021 than actually happened. Instead, he noted, more people died of Covid in 2021 than in 2020.
Bill Gates predicts pandemic end date

The 'acute phase' of the Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022, billionaire Bill Gates has predicted. "It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close sometime in 2022." Pharmaceutical companies have historically had trouble selling the flu...
Candel to collaborate with public-private partnership on lung cancer candidate

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) is collaborating with the Partnership for Accelerating Cancer Therapies on an ongoing phase 2 trial of CAN-2409 + valacyclovir in combination with anti-PD-1 and PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC"). The collaboration is to profile the biomarker response. Candel's NSCLC trial is designed...
XORTX Therapeutics publishes COVID-19 study in hospitalized patients at scientific journal

XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) announces the publication of the peer reviewed paper entitled “Prevalence and Outcomes Associated with Hyperuricemia in Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19” in the American Journal of Nephrology. XRTX shares up 6.4% premarket at $2.50. This paper highlights clinical outcomes of 834 patients with COVID-19 infection who...
Michael J. Fox Foundation Expands PPMI Study

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) announces a major expansion of its landmark Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) study. The study is reopening to enroll vastly more participants, notably including online enrollment of up to 100,000 individuals with and without a Parkinson’s diagnosis. First launched in 2010, PPMI is a critical component of the Foundation’s mission to accelerate better treatments, cures, and even prevention of the disease.
Avidity gains as SVL Leerink touts its candidate for rare muscle disorder

Despite over 7% of decline yesterday, Avidity Biosciences (RNA +6.1%) shares have rebounded after SVB Leerink highlighted the potential of AOC-1020, the company’s experimental therapy for rare muscular disorder, Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD). On Thursday, Avidity (NASDAQ:RNA) conducted its investor and analyst day, and the analyst Joseph Schwartz has...
TherapeuticsMD says FDA rejected production updates for birth control ring

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) announced that the FDA had not approved the revisions sought by the company to certain manufacturing specifications related to ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive marketed by the company for women. In a Supplemental New Drug Application ((sNDA)), TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) had asked approval for minor updates to the in vitro...
Gene therapy focused Tenaya Therapeutics down 13%

Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA -13.0%), which has several gene therapy candidates in preclinical development, is down ssignificantly today. As of 119p, volume was ~40.8K shares. Average daily volume is ~137.1K shares. Last month, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares from sell to hold. One of its lead programs, TN-201, is an adeno-associated...
Bill Gates says avoiding routine is the key to preventing burnout at work

Burnout syndrome is recognized by the WHO. It describes symptoms caused by workplace stress. Bill Gates was confident from a young age that he wouldn't suffer from it. Here are the warning signs of burnout and tips to avoid it from happening. Staff in any profession are at risk of...
Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
Mayo Clinic expert explains why getting the COVID-19 vaccine is more important than ever

Vaccine drugmaker Pfizer says its studies show three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant while two doses reduced severity. "These are studies where they try to look at how much antibody does it take to neutralize the virus in a test tube," says Dr. John O'Horo, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic. "What they found in these studies is that you need a significantly higher titer, or concentration of antibodies, to neutralize omicron compared to delta or the previous variants. However, what they also found is that it will still neutralize at these higher titers."
Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
Dr. Fauci Predicts How the Moderna Booster Will Protect Against Omicron

In just two weeks, the Omicron variant has spread to more than 40 countries, including the U.S. Virus experts and health officials have expressed concerns about the new variant's transmissibility and its effect on vaccine protection: Omicron has a number of mutations on the spike protein that could potentially spell trouble for existing vaccines, which have been designed to target this protein. Major vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna have already announced plans for Omicron-specific boosters, but they've said these could take months to develop—and that might be too late. Now, researchers are trying to understand how existing boosters might help protect against this new iteration of the virus.
