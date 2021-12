Growing up, hunting and fishing were both a big part of my family. My grandpas, dad, brother, sisters and cousins all were in the woods or on the water on a regular basis. Thankfully Wyoming is full of hunting and fishing opportunities. Having been here for a few months and still getting settled in, I hadn't had many chances to get out and hunt or fish. That changed when Brian from Rocky Mountain Discount Sports invited me on a pheasant hunt at Riverbend Roosters Hunting & Shooting Reserve just outside of Casper.

