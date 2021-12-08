ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

MVHS Rep. discusses the impact Omicron could have on hospitals

By Lauren Brill
 3 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – There are two confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Oneida County. Mohawk Valley Health System’s Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall spoke with us about how this could impact hospitals.

“Do I think that the hospitals back to where we were back in January or February of this year? I really don’t. Now I will admit that my crystal ball is as cloudy as everybody else’s,” said Hall.

Dr. Hall explains that because a significant amount of the population have gotten their booster, the Omicron Variant may not cause a great impact. While early data shows that omicron does not give as significant of a disease, studies do show that it is more contagious. dr. halls says that the best way to protect yourself besides vaccination is by wearing your mask.

“I will tell you that as a physician masks are good masks keep respiratory infections whether its coronavirus whether its the flu they keep them from spreading,” said Hall.

Like many healthcare systems across the country, MVHS has had a loss of staff due to the vaccine mandates for healthcare workers. So how will this impact hospitals as we continue to combat COVID and this new variant?

“It is impactful does it keep us from being able to do our job and to do what we’re here for no it doesn’t does it make it that much harder absolutely. Am I concerned that we’re going to be overwhelmed with things? I don’t think so I think it will be manageable but hard,” said Hall.

Overall, Doctor Hall tells us that this new variant is something that we need to be aware of and concerned about, but this is not a cause for panic.

“There is nobody here in the mohawk valley health system that is panicking about this we are aware of it we are doing everything we can to be prepared for it, we are all prepared for whatever may come down the path because its our job to take care of the community,” said Hall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Mohawk Valley Health System is raising its minimum wage

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The health care industry is facing a labor shortage due to the vaccine mandate and battling a continuing pandemic. To show employee appreciation, as well as attract new workers, the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) announced they will be raising their minimum wage. "Our industry is definitely going through a very […]
UTICA, NY
CDC reports 43 known Omicron cases, no deaths, one hospitalized

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) among 43 cases investigated data shows there have been no deaths and only one hospitalization. The first U.S. case of COVID-19 attributed to the Omicron variant was identified on December 1. Officials say as of December 8, 22 cases have been reported across the country.
ALBANY, NY
Hochul signs Invasive species boat inspection bill into Law

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed into law a bill sponsored by legislators that will require motorized boats to be inspected for invasive plants and other harmful organisms prior to launch in Adirondack waters. The bill passed unanimously resulting in new safeguards for Adirondack Park's precious lakes and rivers.
ALBANY, NY
