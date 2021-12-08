ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily OTC Pearl: Ayr Saline Nasal Gel

By Saro Arakelians, PharmD
pharmacytimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyr helps add moisture inside the nose to dissolve and soften thick or crusty mucus. Ayr helps add moisture inside the nose to dissolve and soften thick or crusty mucus. In babies and young...

www.pharmacytimes.com

