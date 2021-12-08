ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest Berkeley man for repeatedly stalking teenage girls

By Liz Jassin, Bay City News
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON/BCN) — The Berkeley Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Oakland man accused of approaching high school-aged girls and demanding a hug in two separate incidents, the department announced Wednesday.

The most recent incident occurred on Monday when a girl was walking on McGee Avenue near Channing Way at 9:30 a.m.

Christopher Lee Dalton told the girl that he wanted to walk with her to Berkeley High School to find his daughter, according to witness reports.

The girl refused, and he said she shouldn’t worry because he’s a police officer. He then cornered her, demanded a hug, and said he had a knife, according to police.

Another incident on Sept. 29 occurred on the 1300 block of Gilman Street. Dalton told the girl he was a police officer and had a gun, and demanded a hug, according to police.

The girl ran away and called the authorities afterward.

While reviewing security footage from the community, detectives saw that the suspect had a newer model red Ford Mustang Fastback with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with more information on the case can contact the department’s sex crimes unit at (510) 981-5735.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

