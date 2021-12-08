ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Two Lubbock men die in Hockley Co. crash, DPS says

By Staff |
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HAqvr_0dHEA3y900

HOCKLEY, County– Two men from Lubbock died in a Hockley County crash on Highway 84 Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night just a few miles west of Anton.

Authorities said one vehicle was traveling east on the inside westbound lanes of U.S. 84, while another vehicle was traveling west.

The vehicles collided and both drivers were pronounced dead on scene, according to DPS.

One driver was identified as Daniel Dwain Orr, 63, of Lubbock.

The other driver was identified as Mark Magsanay, 53, of Lubbock.

Authorities said both drivers had seatbelts on during the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anton, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Sports
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hockley County, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Lubbock, TX
Accidents
City
Hockley, TX
Hockley County, TX
Accidents
Hockley County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Cars
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Police: Motorcycle crash ends with life-threatening injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas– Authorities responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in South Lubbock just before 8:00 a.m. that left one person with life-threatening injuries, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police said the Major Crash Investigation unit was on scene at the crash in the 7000 block of 103rd Street. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com that the driver […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LFR battles early morning structure fire

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of 30th Street just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported as of Friday morning. EverythingLubbock.com has reached out for more information. The cause of the fire was not yet known. Authorities said it was under investigation. This is a […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Accident#Hockley Co
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Two arrested in Teague drug bust

TEAGUE, Texas – Two people have been arrested in a Freestone County drug bust. The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday night at the Freestone Trailer Park in Teague. The search warrant yielded approximately 39 grams of cocaine, eleven grams of crack cocaine, 140 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), marijuana, and prescription […]
TEAGUE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Attorney General “has begun” criminal investigation into shooting death of Chad Read in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday that his office “has begun” a criminal investigation into the shooting death of Chad Read in Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 2100 block of 90th Street at 4:20 p.m. November 5. Police on that day said a woman called 911 reporting that someone […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy