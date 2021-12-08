ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Fire breaks out in Everett, sends up massive plume of black smoke

By Dialynn Dwyer
Officials said the fire started on the grounds of Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Officials say the fire that broke out at a metal recycling yard in Everett early Wednesday morning has largely been extinguished.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said just after noon the majority of the blaze on the property of Schnitzer Steel Industries, which operates a metal recycling facility on the city’s waterfront, had been put out with no injuries reported.

According to the Everett firefighters’ union, the 4-alarm fire was in a building at 69 Rover St. All the employees in the building have been accounted for and got out of the structure.

The union said the state’s hazmat team was called for the fire, which was considered a Tier 2 hazmat incident.

Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie asked the public to avoid the areas of Robin, Dexter, and Mystic streets due to the fire.

“Fire crews will be on scene for an extended period of time,” he said Wednesday morning.

The blaze sent up a huge plume of smoke for hours that was visible from communities surrounding the city.

