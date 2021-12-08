ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Instagram CEO to appear before Senate panel

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will appear before a Senate panel on Wednesday as the company faces scrutiny over the potential detrimental impact its photo-sharing social media platform has on young people.

In September senators fired a barrage of criticism at Antigone Davis, Facebook’s head of global safety, over the social-networking giant’s handling of internal research on how its Instagram photo-sharing platform can harm teens. The lawmakers accused Facebook, now called Meta, of concealing the negative findings about Instagram and demanded a commitment from the company to make changes.

The next month Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who heads the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, called for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on Instagram’s effects on children.

For its part, Instagram announced on Tuesday that it launched a feature that urges teenagers to take breaks from the platform and announced other tools aimed at protecting young users from harmful content on the Facebook-owned service. Instagram said that its first tools for parents will roll out early next year, allowing them to see how much time their teens spend on Instagram and set time limits.

Vince Ray
3d ago

Only allow adults to be on social media! Social media is spewing fear, hate, prejudice and anti science dividing and destroying America!

supertalk929.com

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, Blasts Instagram CEO

Tennessee United States Senator Marsha Blackburn blasted Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri Wednesday in a Senate hearing on possible reforms for Instagram and other social media outlets. Blackburn says she and American parents are frustrated with social media empty promises and failures. Senator Blackburn cited evidence of social media’s impact on children telling members that 97 percent of children ages 13-17 say they use social media and 45 percent of those also say they are online almost constantly.
Cheddar News

Instagram Head Receives Bipartisan Anger Over App Impact on Teen Girl Mental Health"

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, faced withering questions on Capitol Hill about the reports the social media app was aware of the severe mental health impacts it was having on teenage girls. Karen Kornbluh, the director of digital innovation and democracy for the German Marshall Fund, joined Cheddar to discuss the rare show of bipartisan outrage on display at the Senate hearing. "The senators came really loaded for bear on both sides of the aisle," she said. Kornbluh explained how senators like Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) set up fake Instagram accounts with teen girl profiles in order to research the effects firsthand.
BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
Business Insider

The wild life of billionaire Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who eats one meal a day, evangelizes about bitcoin, and had to defend his company in front of Congress

He is famous for his unusual life of luxury, including a daily fasting routine and regular ice baths. Dorsey announced he had stepped down as the CEO of Twitter on November 29, 2021. Visit Business Insider's home page for more stories. From fighting armies of bots to quashing rumors about...
techstartups.com

Fathers of virtual reality (VR) Jaron Lanier warns: Social media is dopamine that reprograms your brain; explains why you should delete your social media accounts

There’s a popular saying that “when a product is free, you are the product.” For about two decades now, Facebook (now called Meta) has been making billions off the back of children and billions of people on its platforms. Facebook has now become part of people’s daily lives and millions of young children are now hooked to Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Excessive usage of these social platforms can be harmful when it becomes an addiction.
Business Insider

More than 300 scientists have told Mark Zuckerberg they want access to Meta's internal research on child and teen mental health because it doesn't meet scientific standards

An international coalition of over 300 scientists published an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg on Monday. They demanded access to Meta's research on how Facebook and Instagram affect child and teen mental health. Leaked internal research found that Instagram could cause body image issues among teen girls. An international coalition...
luxurylaunches.com

Worth $122 billion, here is why Mark Zuckerberg is way beyond eccentric and is actually the weirdest billionaire of our times.

It’s only fair to define an individual by their characteristics. So, when you hear someone mention Mark Zuckerberg, what attributes do you attach? Maybe a young billionaire who has grasped more than he can clutch in a very short time. Or an awkward youth whose intelligence got the better of him and put in bang in the middle of the public crosshairs? Or even an eccentric supervillain who lives in the depths of the earth, controlling an android that parades around Midgard, spreading his gospel of doom. Whatever your interpretation of this Silicone Valley wonder-kid, you’ve surely heard a tale or two that is either weird, cringe-worthy, or simply unbelievably senile.
Popculture

'Today' Show Favorite Engaged After Reconciling With Ex

Today Show favorite Jill Martin shared some very exciting news recently. In November, the contributor revealed that she was engaged to Erik Brooks, per Page Six. Martin and Brooks were previously engaged, but they split during the pandemic after trying to make their long-distance relationship work. Martin penned an essay...
The Independent

Lauren Boebert challenges wheelchair user Madison Cawthorn to ‘a sprint’ to hire Kyle Rittenhouse as an intern

Lauren Boebert joked that she would challenge her wheelchair-using House colleague Madison Cawthorn “to a sprint”, with the winner awarded the prize of hiring Kyle Rittenhouse as an intern.The two gun-toting Republicans lawmakers have been falling over themselves to heap praise on Mr Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murdering two people and wounding a third in a trial that divided America down political lines.Speaking to far-right Newsmax host Seb Gorka on Tuesday night, Ms Boebert said: “Now, I do have some colleagues on the Hill who have, just like me, offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship in their office and Madison Cawthorn, he said that...
