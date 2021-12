Wyoming is a place like none other. While we often like to think our little slice of heaven is a secret, more and more people find out daily why we love it so much here. Even big name celebrities have taken notice to the wonders of our state, and not just the tourist traps like Jackson Hole. One such celeb, make-up mogul and YouTube star, Jeffree Star even decided to make Casper his home.

