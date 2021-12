The Nebraska Water Center, in partnership with the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s School of Natural Resources, will begin its annual Spring Water Seminar Series in February. The 2022 series will highlight the significance that water holds in and around Nebraska and its ability to bring people from all walks of life together. The series is open to the public and will be held at Hardin Hall on the university’s East Campus at 3:30 p.m. every other Wednesday.

