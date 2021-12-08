ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Designers Will Love This Digital Pen

By Entrepreneur Store
Times Union
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the digital age, designers know they need to be ready to work as soon as inspiration strikes. Especially design entrepreneurs who rely on their creativity for a living. In that case, you need tools that work as flexibly as your mind does. Tools like the Digi Pen for iPad &...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

15 Stylish Gifts Interior Design Pros Love to Give

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are so many benefits to online shopping, but I can’t be the only one who sometimes finds themselves missing the experience of browsing in a store — especially around the holiday season. Not only are the in-store displays usually out of this world, but I always love seeing how everything is merchandized. It’s so much easier to picture a vase in your living room or a machine on your coffee bar when you see it set up beautifully in the store (and have a very persuasive salesperson on-hand to expound on its benefits). Well, consider this the online version of that shopping experience.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KDVR.com

Best erasable pen

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Erasable pens exist for those who desire to be able to fix a mistake without having to use pencil lead as a means of stationery. Erasable pens make it possible for users to make mistakes while writing in ink and cleanly erase the mistake as if it were a pencil. Erasable pens are inexpensive and allow users to correct a mistake while writing in different colors, if they choose. Before purchasing an erasable pen, consider its retractable features, the width of the tip and the color of ink.
MySanAntonio

Why Digital Transformation Is Important for Interior Designers

If you want your interior design business to be future-proof, you need to embrace digital transformation by experimenting with new technologies and rethinking your standard practices. Digital transformation is an evolution of three areas of a business: customer experience, operational processes and business models. As far as customer experience goes,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Digital Pen#The Digital Age#The Digi Pen#Ipad Tablets
prima.co.uk

Get your free Prima Handmade with Love Christmas digital special

Show someone how much you care this festive season with a personal handcrafted gift. Not only are handmade gifts wonderful to give and receive they are just as fun to make, whatever your age might be!. Grab some scissors, put on your apron and get merry making on a wintery...
LIFESTYLE
MOJEH

Six Design Hotels Interior Enthusiasts Will Love

Whether you favour history or modernity, art or fashion, meet the world’s coolest design hotels that go the extra mile in the name of style. Planning your next vacation, looking for some travel inspiration, or simply have a love for exceptional interior design? There’s nothing quite like a design hotel to bring some style or individuality to your life. Luckily, as local design and authenticity become de rigeur, interior-led bolt holes have been cropping up in spades, and while many are globally renowned landmarks in their own right, interiors fashioned by industry leaders in architecture and haute couture elevate them to a whole other level. Trust us, these are well worth travelling for.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Times Union

6 audiobooks IN SPANISH that you can listen to in your free time

Successful entrepreneurs know that getting to the top of the business world requires learning as much as possible to fuel creativity, innovation, or the strategies that make a business transform industries. However, successful entrepreneurs also know that there is NO time to do it. Especially when it is starting. But...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
iPad
Rolling Stone

The Best Gifts for Musicians, from Backup Drumsticks to DIY Electric Guitar Kits

Musicians are famously picky about their gear. Legends like Eddie Van Halen and Chuck Berry were apparently fans of .009 (read: light) strings, so why should the music folks in your life be any different? But if your guitarist already has a go-to gauge, or your resident rhythm-keeper swears by a classic 5A, shopping for them can be as challenging as defining their “it’s kinda post-punk-meets-acid jazz” musical style. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best gifts for musicians of all types and skill levels. Whether their instrument of choice is their voice or a 12-string, or they’re seeking a new...
SHOPPING
hbr.org

Designing a Seamless Digital Experience for Customers

Over the last couple of years, more and more companies have been trying to fundamentally reshape the way in which they interact with their customers — a trend that has been accelerated by the recent Covid-19 pandemic. Perhaps the biggest change firms have made is that, rather than having a few episodic interactions, they are trying to create a continuous relationship with their customers.
TECHNOLOGY
Elite Daily

This Viral TikToker Designed Ugly Holiday Cups For Panera, And I Kinda Love Them

You’ve heard of ugly holiday sweaters, but have you ever heard of ugly holiday cups? This year, Panera is making sure you’re decked out in all the worst holiday gear (in the best way) with a limited-edition collection of ugly holiday cups designed by viral graphic designer extraordinaire, TikToker Emily Zugay. Here’s how you can get your hands on the designs in Panera’s Ugly Holiday Cup 2021 Collection for free.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WJTV 12

Best high-end gifts for your grandma

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for your grandma are best?  Your grandma is one of the most important people in your life. After years of cooking for you, taking care of you and offering the best advice you’ve ever heard, it’s time for you to repay them […]
TRAVEL
CMSWire

13 Inclusive Design Changes to Increase Your Digital Marketing Engagement

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA), and other laws forced companies to make their stores, marketing campaigns, and other aspects of their business more accessible to people with disabilities. Along the way, many brands realized that huge portions of their customer base benefit from such accommodations.
MARKETING
GeekyGadgets

Piston Pens CNC machined carbon fibre pens

Petrol heads may be interested in new CNC machined carbon fibre pens aptly named the Piston Pens created by MechatronCNC based in the United Kingdom. During the last 10 years the company has built machines and it’s experience has grown building machine parts. Now Brandon Richards has taken to Kickstarter to create a range of carbon fibre pens complete with engine cylinder stands in the form of a 4 cylinder, 6 cylinder, V6,V8,V10,V12 engines. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $38 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates).
CARS
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts for Dads 2021: Gear, Gadgets, Spirits & More

It’s the holiday season — so you better not forget about papa. The best Christmas gifts for dad this year are better than ever, and given all of the odd supply chain freakouts happening right now, it’s probably best to look over the best Christmas gifts for men now rather than later. Whatever you have in mind, just remember that this thoughtful gesture can serve as a humble thank you, letting him know you appreciate everything he’s done as a parent. However, searching for the best Christmas gifts for fathers can present challenges, especially if you’re dealing with a super-picky old...
NFL
MySanAntonio

What Interior Designers Need to Know About Digital Marketing Sales and Lead Generation

The sales funnel map is part of the customer’s journey. It is composed of digital products intentionally created to encourage your website’s visitors to take specific actions at each stage of the funnel. The actions you want them to take are, for example, subscribing to your blog or downloading a free resource. The digital products associated with each call to action include your blog content and a PDF guide.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy