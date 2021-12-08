ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Christmas tree set on fire outside Fox News; man arrested: NYPD

By Mark Sundstrom
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCBNe_0dHE0PjV00

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A man was arrested overnight after allegedly setting a Christmas tree on fire outside the News Corp. building in Midtown Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

Police said just after midnight Wednesday, Fox News security in the building saw a man climbing the 50-foot Christmas tree outside the office building located at West 48th Street and Sixth Avenue.

The FDNY said units responded around the same time after a report of a rubbish fire, and arrived to find the tall decorated tree on fire.

Video from the Citizen App showed the Christmas tree engulfed in large flames outside the Sixth Avenue building that’s home to the Fox News network, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

Roads Blocked Due to Large Christmas Tree Fire @CitizenApp

W 48th St & 6th Ave 12:18:33 AM EST

Responding police officers saw the man running from the scene, but he was soon taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the burning tree, according to the FDNY, who said no injuries were reported.

Click through the gallery below to see photos of the tree before and after the blaze:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HKgOw_0dHE0PjV00
    The Christmas tree outside the News Corp. building on Dec. 5, 2021, days before it went up in flames. (Mary Murphy for PIX11)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jAwBS_0dHE0PjV00
    A man was arrested after a 50-foot Christmas tree outside the News Corp. building was set on fire early Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, police said. (Citizen App)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44s552_0dHE0PjV00
    A worker disassembles a Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters, in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNWpz_0dHE0PjV00
    A worker disassembles a Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters, in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CfKg_0dHE0PjV00
    A worker disassembles a Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters, in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Police said 49-year-old Craig Tamanaha was arrested on a slew of charges, including criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, arson, criminal nuisance – endangering others, criminal tampering, and disorderly conduct.

A lighter was recovered from the suspect, but it was unclear if any accelerant was used to spark the blaze, the NYPD said.

The exact cause of the fire was to be determined by the fire marshal.

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said a new tree would be installed outside the building.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

