Nashville, TN

Wanted Nashville man found asleep with gun in lap, police say

By Laura Schweizer
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted felon was taken into custody in Nashville Sunday and is now faced with multiple charges, including stalking.

According to a warrant, police were called to a vehicle sitting in the middle of an intersection in North Nashville after the driver, Jonathon Jackson Sr., 46, was found asleep or unconscious with a gun in his lap.

When officers said they ran Jackson’s information they found out he had two outstanding warrants. Authorities said they also learned he was driving on a revoked license and was previously convicted of multiple felonies, including assault on an officer in 2019.

Just one month prior, on Nov. 9, 2021, police were called to Kenilwood Drive in Nashville after Jackson showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s place of work. She reportedly had been previously stalked and assaulted by him multiple times, an affidavit stated.

Jackson was arrested for violating a temporary order of protection his ex-girlfriend had against him, which was served on Sept. 10, 2021.

