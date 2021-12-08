Wanted Nashville man found asleep with gun in lap, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted felon was taken into custody in Nashville Sunday and is now faced with multiple charges, including stalking.

According to a warrant, police were called to a vehicle sitting in the middle of an intersection in North Nashville after the driver, Jonathon Jackson Sr., 46, was found asleep or unconscious with a gun in his lap.

When officers said they ran Jackson’s information they found out he had two outstanding warrants. Authorities said they also learned he was driving on a revoked license and was previously convicted of multiple felonies, including assault on an officer in 2019.

Jonathon Jackson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Just one month prior, on Nov. 9, 2021, police were called to Kenilwood Drive in Nashville after Jackson showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s place of work. She reportedly had been previously stalked and assaulted by him multiple times, an affidavit stated.

Jackson was arrested for violating a temporary order of protection his ex-girlfriend had against him, which was served on Sept. 10, 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.